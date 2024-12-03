Hilltops Council has voted to establish an oversight committee for the Boorowa to Galong Rail Trail at its most recent Council meeting.

In a motion that was moved unanimously, Hilltops Councillors resolved that the committee be established and structure as outlined in the report presented to Council, approved the terms of reference, appoint two Councillors, Cr Tony Flanery and Cr Blackwell, to the Oversight committee and to authorise the advertisement for expressions of interest for the remaining committee members.

The motion was moved by Cr Michelle Gallo and Cr Tony Flanery.

According to the report to the Councillors staff were required to provide an additional report to the November Council meeting in relation to the establishment of the Boorowa to Galong Rail Trail Oversight Committee (Steering Committee) as required in Stage 1 of the Rail Trail Framework.

In the report to Council in October 2024 the Boorowa to Galong Rail Trail Inc had proposed a committee structure comprising of a councillor, a council staff representative, a representative from Boorowa, possibly a member of the Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Galong Progress Association, a landholder representative and two members of the Rail Trail Incorporation.

According to the terms of reference for the oversight committee, which can be found in attachment two of the Hilltops Council Agenda papers, the status of the Oversight Committee is that it does not have executive power or authority to direct staff, nor does it enjoy the delegation of any powers, functions or duties of Council.

"All Oversight Committee meetings will observe protocols and procedures of Council's Code of Meeting Practice Section 360(2) Local Government Act of 1993," the attachment reads.

The purpose of the oversight committee according to the document is to provide a forum for discussion of strategic issues relevant to the Boorowa to Galong Rail Trail; provide appropriate advice and recommendations on strategic matters relevant to the Boorowa to Galong Rail Trail; follow the NSW Government Rail Trails Framework for the development of the Boorowa to Galong Rail Trail.

The objectives of the oversight committee that Council agreed with were that the oversight committee is a committee of Council responsive to community needs. The effectiveness of the committee depends on community support; the Boorowa to Galong Rail Trail Oversight Committee focus is to progress the Boorowa to Galong Rail Trail proposal to work towards addressing the essential criteria in the NSW Government Rail Trails Framework; discussion should consider funding priorities, service levels and planning for a sustainable future; the Boorowa to Galong Rail Trail Oversight Committee shall provide comment on the Boorowa to Galong Rail Trail matters to Council, as presented n Boorowa to Galong Rail Trail Oversight Committee reports.

There were some exclusions that included:

- the Boorowa to Galong Rail Trail Oversight Committee is not responsible for the day-to-day administration and operation of the Boorowa to Galong Rail Trail. Any administrative and operational concerns shall be referred to Council through appropriate customer service channels.

- where a matter is deemed significant enough to warrant discussion and/or a recommendation to Council, it may be raised at a Committee meeting.

"Council will advertise for expressions of interest from the Galong to Boorowa Rail Trail Committee, the Galong Progress Association, Boorowa Community and a landholder representative on Council's website, local newspapers and social media for the members and community to apply to become members of the Boorowa to Galong Oversight Committee," the report read.

"Council will call for expressions of interest for members from the Boorowa to Galong Rail Trail Inc and the Galong Progress Association to apply to become members of the Boorowa to Galong Oversight Committee."

Locals can see the whole report, including the NSW Rail Trails Framework and the draft terms of reference for the Boorowa to Galong Rail Trail Oversight Committee on the Hilltops Council website.