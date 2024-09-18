A Harden couple will walk free from prison having been found not guilty, after being the prime murder suspects in the disappearance of a young mother who disappeared from Kingsvale over two decades ago.

Robert Samuel Geeves, 64, and Anne Margaret Geeves, 64, were acquitted by Justice Julia Lonergan on Monday morning at the end of an eight week trial of the former couple in the Supreme Court of Wagga.

In June 2002 Ms Haigh, who lived with the couple on their Kingsvale property, disappeared while allegedly going to visit her ill father. Mr Geeves told police, at the time of her disappearance, that Ms Haigh was dropped off at the Cambelltown Train Station, she has not been seen since.

The couple denied having anything to do with Ms Haigh's disappearance.

During the eight week trial held in Wagga, Justice Lonegran heard evidence from Ms Haigh's family, doctor, friends and other witnesses with prosecutors claiming the pair killed Ms Haigh to gain custody of her baby, however, representatives for Mr and Mrs Geeves argued there was no evidence behind the allegations that had been made about the couple.

Justice Lonegran told the court that cases could not be decided on rumors, speculation, innuendo or suspicion and that even if she suspected the accused probably committed the offence they were charged with she had no option but to acquit.

In her judgement, Justice Lonegran said she had decided that the version of events provided by the couple 'may be true.'

She went on to say that she could not find evidence that Mr and Mrs Geeves saw Ms Haigh's pregnancy as an opportunity for them to have another child.

Justice Lonegran told the court that she could not find anything 'sinister' in the couple's assistance of Ms Haigh.

Ms Haigh's mother and sister and Geeves' son along with relatives of Janelle Goodwin, who died on the Geeves' property at Kingsvale in 1993, were in attendance as the verdict was handed down.