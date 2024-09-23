Have you registered for the NSW Rural Women’s Gathering 2024 in Harden Murrumburrah at the Harden Country Club on the weekend of October 19th? Don’t miss out on hearing from these three powerhouse women:

Jana Pittman – Former Australian Olympian and two-time Athletics World Champion, sharing stories of remarkable courage that helped her succeed in the sporting and medical profession.

Ruby Riethmuller – Founder of Womn-Kind and AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award 2024 NSW/ACT Finalist, sharing ways to optimise wellbeing and harness your power to create change. proudly bought to you by Flemings Property Services

Kimberley Furness – Magazine publisher of OAK Magazine, podcaster, and AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award 2022 VIC Winner, offering invaluable networking opportunities and insights for women entrepreneurs like those from StockLive who are supporting this workshop.

There are so many wonderful workshops to choose from at the upcoming NSW Rural Women’s Gathering 2024 Saturday October 19.

No matter if you want to get creative or get active, there are plenty of workshops to choose from.

A few of the 12 workshops on offer are:

Tennis From 5 to 95 with Michelle Kennett from Harden Tennis Club – Enjoy a whole body mobility warm up, followed by four activities around the game of tennis presented by Hilltops Council.

Golf for Everyone with Casey Thompson and Andrew Welsford from Golf NSW. Learn golf fundamentals and skills from the pros at Golf NSW. Discover how much fun golf can be at Harden Country Club, no matter your golfing experience.

Gentle Yoga for Everyday Life - Learn simple ways to manage stress using yoga and breathing techniques that you can bring into your everyday life. Facilitated by 3 Bush Seeds.

Paint for Wellness - Run by Stephanie Corkhill Hyles, unleash your creativity with some painting. Painting as a life tool can be used when we need to express ourselves.

Making the Most of Your iPhone: Capturing Everyday Life - Feel confident behind your iPhone or smartphone in being able to capture all of life's moments from big to small with Camilla Duffy.

To learn more about our talented speakers, and to secure your ticket as well as find out more about the amazing workshops on offer visit: https://www.nsw.gov.au/women-nsw/rural-womens-network/rural-womens-gathering-2024.