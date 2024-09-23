Grab your picnic rug and head out to Ballinaclash Orchard this Saturday 28th September for the inaugural Ballinaclash Blossom Festival.

The Mullany family are looking forward to welcoming you to their orchard as the cherry trees don their stunning white coats for a spectacular spring show. Follow the Blossom Trail that meanders through the orchard or find your spot and just sit back.

“There will be something for everyone,” says owner, Cath Mullany. “The idea is that people of all ages can come and enjoy a relaxed day out. The adults can grab a drink from our Outdoor Bar and listen to the sweet tunes of Jane Dee, whilst the kids are entertained with face painting and plenty of space to run around, and, I guarantee it won’t be just the kids that fall in love with our newly opened animal pen, where you can meet our friendly farm yard animals!”

Tranghue Vietnamese Food Caterers will be serving their delicious Dumplings, Spring Rolls, Bao Buns and Pork Rolls and Hooked On Coffee Van will be pouring Art of Espresso Kombi blend coffee. If you prefer, you can pack a picnic or pre-order a Ballinaclash Picnic Box. (Strictly no BYO alcohol or drinks)

Bring your camera or book a session with talented local photographer, Camilla Duffy, who will capture your memories amongst the blossoms; perfect timing fora great Christmas gift idea for family and friends.

There will also be workshops that are bookable via the Ballinaclash website. These include Kids Art Sessions, Paint & Sip Class, Yoga in the Blossoms, Fruit Tree Pruning & Maintenance Session and a Cherry Pie Making Class.

Wine Tasting will be available, as will the newly released Ballinaclash Cherry Spritz; “the perfect Spring drink,” says Cath.

“A visit to Ballinaclash would not be complete without a cherry ice cream and cherry pie, and so we will crank up the ice cream machine and do a cherry pie bake (or two) for this special weekend. We can’t wait to welcome you”.

Visit www.ballinaclash for more information and to book.

Ballinaclash Blossom Festival Schedule - Saturday 28th September 2024

9:30 – 10:30: Cherry Pie Making Class

11:00 – 12:00: Yoga In The Blossoms with Helen from Nurture Studio

Fruit Tree Pruning and Maintenance Workshop

11:00 – 11:45: Kids Painting Session 1

12:00 – 12:45: Kids Painting Session 2

1:30 – 2:30: Sip and Paint for adults

Live Music from 12:00

Face Painting: 12:00 – 3:00

Coffee Van from 10:30

Tranghue Vietnamese Food: 10:30 – 2:30

All Day: Blossom Trail, Farm Animals, Wine Tasting, Pop Up Bar, Cherry Ice Creams, Cherry Pie, Camilla Duffy Photo Session