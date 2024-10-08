The 98th Bribbaree Show was held last weekend with the village putting it's best foot forward and showcasing the region to over a thousand visitors.

Locals and visitors alike flocked to the Bribbaree Showground for a huge day which was jammed packed with entertainment and activities from the pedal tractor farm and face painting, right through to woodchopping, team yarding and plenty more.

A highlight of the day was the new event which was held in conjunction with Agricultural Shows NSW in memory of the late Tiger Hunter.

The well known horseman was recognised with the newly introduced Buddy Pickup event on Saturday afternoon, which has riders literally pick up their fellow competitor on horse back and race to the finish line.

Special guest on the day was the 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show Young Woman Ambassador Domonique Wyse who soaked in the sights and sounds of the show, spending time speaking with locals, presenting awards and catching up with Young Show president Emma Godsell.

Domonique said she really enjoyed the day and loved the way the community had come together to put on the show.

The Woodchop was a huge attraction again at this year's show, along with the highly competitive working dog trials which had 80 competitors.

The Bribbaree Show Classic cycling race was another hotly contested event at the 2024 with the winners of the 50 cyclists receiving a huge cheer from crowds when they were announced.

The sideshows were well attended, and there was a huge crowd to watch the 30 dogs jump it out in the dog high jump.

In the saddle there were 120 horses, ponies and riders competing in the Show Hack/Hunter/Breed and Pony Club rings with 80 competitors taking part in the team yarding.

Spectators enjoyed taking in the Stockman's Challenge and the kids gave it their all in the running races and the kid's tug of war.

The adults got very competitive in the Farmer's Challenge and when it was their turn for the tug of war, however, there could only be one winner.

Bribbaree Show president Maryann Schiller thanked the committee for all of their hard work and dedication in preparing the day.

"Thank you to our very small but dedicated committee and volunteers," she said.

"All ages pitched in to help with set up and pack up.

"The 2024 Bribbaree Show is over, but it's time to reflect and prepare for the 99th Show."

Maryann is also calling on anyone who would like to give feedback to do so by emailing bribbareeshow@gmail.com.

Anyone who would like to get involved is being urged to attend the next meeting of the committee which is on October 16, 7.30pm at the Rusty Horse Hotel, Bribbaree.