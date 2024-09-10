Golden Glance Nursery has all of your spring gardening needs covered with a huge variety of products and over three decades of experience.

Now that the weather is warming up, it's time to get into your garden and the family run Golden Glance Nursery has you covered, having helped grow gardens from all across the area and beyond.

"Locally owned and operated for over 35 years, we know our climate and what works well here," Neil Sullivan said.

"We climatise our plants before they go out the door, that's why they simply grow."

Golden Glance is committed to the industry with a positive future local's gardens can grow along with their own.

The nursery carries stock from advanced trees to beautiful natives, flowering magnolias and fruit trees galore.

"This is just a sample of our huge variety," Neil said.

Gardening is a great way to spend your time, being outdoors and doing something productive that can improve not only your own outlook but the way you view your house and can make it a home.

"Ask any gardener and they say they don't grow old, just happy," Neil said.

"What a positive, sustainable hobby to adventure into? There are always gardens around our beautiful country, at your doorstep to explore."

Golden Glance Nursery is also so much more than just a nursery with facilities to keep the kids busy as well as to explore, there is an amazing onsite cafe where you can grab lunch or a bite to eat, six days a week, Tuesday to Sunday.

"Get gardening. Get to Golden Glance Nursery," Neil said.

Golden Glance Nursery is located at 311 Cowra Road, Young and is open seven days a week. Phone 6382 3364.

The cafe is open six days a week, closed on Mondays. Phone 0406 800 559.