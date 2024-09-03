Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) has taken out a prestigious award from The Mental Health Services Learning Network for its groundbreaking mental health awareness campaign Connect, Your Way.

The win was announced at an awards ceremony in Canberra last Thursday morning.

MPHN’s Senior Manager Priority Populations Anita McRae, who accepted the award, said the campaign had benefited from the guidance of the local Murrumbidgee community.

‘When we were creating this campaign, we met with over 60 Murrumbidgee residents who helped us better understand the day-to-day experience of mental health challenges and the best way to access assistance,’ Ms McRae said.

‘We are so thankful to our five local storytellers who shared their personal mental health journey, letting us know we’re not alone, and that help is available for everyone, regardless of personal circumstances.

‘This campaign was made by people living in the Murrumbidgee for people in the Murrumbidgee; that’s why it’s been so successful.’

Wiradjuri Elder Aunty Isabel Reid, Bruce Rollins, Owen Dufty, Holly Conroy, and Stina Constantine featured in the Connect, Your Way campaign.

Ms Constantine, who travelled to Canberra to attend the awards ceremony, said she was proud to be involved.

‘I received so much support from my community during my battle, from every phone call, message, and tap on the shoulder down the street,’ Ms Constantine said.

‘This was a really special opportunity and a no-brainer to be able to give back what I've gained.

‘I'm so used to seeing major celebrities, or people with the most rare journeys share their stories to advocate for mental health support and services. I never thought a little fish could join that club.

‘I can see now that every story matters, and it's the local stories that matter most to local people, and at the end of the day it's those in my neighbourhood I'm really able to lend a helping hand to.’

For more information about Connect, Your Way, visit mphn.org.au/connect