Thursday November 21 - Mainly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds in the afternoon, sunny in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A top of 28 degrees Celsius and a low of 14. A 20 percent chance of rain.

Friday November 22 - Sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds in the afternoon, mainly cloudy throughout the night. A top of 30 degrees Celsius and a low of 17. 30 percent chance of rain.

Saturday November 23 - Mainly sunny with a few cloudy periods, some sunshine in the evening becoming cloudy overnight. A top of 34 degrees Celsius and a low of 18. 30 percent chance of rain.

Sunday November 24 - Mainly sunny with a few cloudy periods, peeks of sun in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. A top of 35 degrees Celsius and a low of 19. 30 percent chance of rain.

Monday November 25 - Cloudy with sunny breaks in the morning becoming sunnier in the afternoon, mainly cloudy throughout the night. A top of 38 degrees Celsius and a low of 19. 30 percent chance of rain.

Tuesday November 26 - Cloudy throughout the day, peeks of sun in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. A top of 37 degrees Celsius and a low of 20. 30 percent chance of rain.

Wednesday November 27 - Peeks of sun throughout the day, mainly cloudy with scattered showers throughout the night. A top of 35 degrees Celsius and a low of 20. 90 percent chance of rain.

Thursday November 28 - Mainly cloudy with scattered showers throughout the day, cloudy with rain throughout the night. A top of 27 degrees Celsius and a low of 20. 90 percent chance of rain.

Friday November 29 - Cloudy with scattered showers throughout the day, scattered showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. A top of 25 degrees Celsius and a low of 19. 70 percent chance of rain.

Saturday November 30 - Cloudy throughout the day, cloudy with clear breaks developing overnight. A top of 25 degrees Celsius and a low of 17. 30 percent chance of rain.

Sunday December 1 - Peeks of sun in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon, partly cloudy overnight. A top of 28 degrees Celsius and a low of 15. 60 percent chance of rain.