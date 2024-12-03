According to the Bureau of Meteorology locals can expect a record breaking summer when it comes to temperatures with the Government organisation saying it could be 'the hottest summer on record.'

The Bureau of Meteorology says the summer heat will be due to ongoing high ocean temperatures surrounding the country, something that has been in effect across the world since the start of 2023.

The warm sea temperatures raise the air temperature and boost atmospheric moisture levels which tend to lead to more storm outbreaks and above the average rainfall.

This is also predicted to increase the activity throughout the cyclone season with the BoM expecting around 11 named storms near Australia, as well as an increased risk of category three or above systems.

According to the BoM the past three years out of six, that was not experiencing a La Nina event, take the top three spots as Australia's hottest summers on record, all with average temperatures that are more than 1.6 degrees Celsius over the long term average.

The trend shows that this summer could well produce well above average temperatures, a prediction that the BoM's seasonal modelling also shows.

The initial BoM forecast for summer showed a greater than 80 percent chance of minimum temperatures in the top 20 percent of years.

However, the outlook for maximums is less extreme with the modelling indicating a between 30 to 60 percent chance of unusually high daytime temperatures for the local area.

The seasonal modelling from the BoM predicts the average temperature, not only locally, but across the country, will land at about 1.5 degrees Celsius over the fifty year average, meaning this summer could be in the top five hottest on record.

The weather forecast for the coming week is:

Thursday December 5 - Partly sunny in the morning, then light rain in the afternoon, cloudy with rain throughout the night. A 90 percent chance of rain. A top of 32 degrees Celsius and a low of 21.

Friday December 6 - Cloudy with a risk of scattered thunderstorms throughout the day, locally higher rain amounts and a risk of scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then clear overnight. A 80 percent chance of rain. A top of 26 and a low of 15.

Saturday December 7 - Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon, mostly cloudy with numerous showers throughout the night. 90 percent chance of rain. a top of 25 degrees Celsius and a low of 16.

Sunday December 8 - Cloudy with light rain throughout the day, mainly clear throughout the night. 90 percent chance of rain. top of 26 degrees Celsius and a low of 18.

Monday December 9 - Peeks of sun throughout the day, partly cloudy throughout the night. A top of 31 degrees Celsius and a low of 22.

Tuesday December 10 - Cloudy with scattered showers, cloudy with clear breaks overnight. 70 percent chance of rain. A top of 28 degrees Celsius and a low of 19.

Wednesday December 11 - Cloudy with scattered showers during the day, mainly cloudy overnight. 70 percent chance of rain. A top of 28 degrees Celsius and a low of 14.