Harden Murrumburrah Local Health Advisory Committee have announced the Hydrotherapy Pool in the town will be reopening at the start of 2025.

For the last two years, Alex and Liz Sherborne have been working and liasing with Hilltops Shire Council in regards to reopening the state of the art facility in Harden which has been missed by residents right across the region.

On top of being the vice chair of the Harden Murrumburrah Local Health Advisory Committee, Alex is a highly qualified physiotherapist who is dedicated to ensuring the best healthcare and facilities for local residents.

"I'm looking forward to enhancing the treatments I provide to existing clients and enabling many others to access a hydrotherapy pool locally," Alex said.

"As well as individuals needing therapy, we hope to welcome local sporting club members, aged care residents, and possibly even swim classes for babies in the future."

The Hydrotherapy Pool's closure almost three years ago has had a lasting impact on the health and wellbeing of local and regional residents, as well as an economic impact on the local community.

According to the Harden Murrumburrah LHAC many people previously travelled to Harden from towns and villages across the region, with some staying overnight, with the sole purpose of using the Hydrotherapy Pool at the Kruger Health and Wellness Complex.

"The reopring is great news for the many individuals and their families that will benefit from treatment once again being available to them locally," Harden Murrumburrah LHAC communications officer Angla Leitner said.

"It will help many local residents overcome illness and injury, as well as providing many preventive health benefits for our community."

Over the past weeks, a contract arrangement to operate both the hydrotherapy pool and treatments rooms for at least the next three years was reached, and preparation to reopen the facility has begun.

Currently there is a lot of clean up and repairs being done to the facility given that it have sat unused for such a long time.

Alex and Liz have rolled up their sleeves and started work on cleaning as soon as the contract was in place.

"In addition to hydrotherapy, we will continue to offer our regular physiotherapy services and will also be creating a Pilates studio space," Alex said.

"We are excited to improve on the existing allied health services available in our region."

ABOUT HARDEN MURRUMBURRAH LOCAL HEALTH ADVISORY COMMITTEE

The Local Health Advisory Committees (LHACs) are a central connection between the local community and health service activities. Local committees work with facility managers to identify local service needs, ways to improve access to services, and to assist in planning and development.

LHAC’s were created as a platform for community members to raise concerns and provide support for the Local Health Service. The groups provide valuable input into planning health services and sharing information with the local community.

The Harden-Murrumburrah LHAC Committee includes (Chair), Alex Sherborne (Vice Chair), Angla Leitner (Communications Officer), (Secretary) and members.