It was huge night of racing at the Young Paceway on Friday night for the Carnival of Cups with Max Delight beating out the favourite to be crowned the winner of the Cherry City Cup.

Heading into the race Cya Art trained by Young's own Jason Grimson was the $1.75 favourite however was pipped at the post just by a head by Max Delight.

With the HGH Motor Group Cherry City Cup over 2887m being the final race of the night punters weren't sure what to expect with the horses travelling over a greater distance than usual, however the extra length made for some fantastic racing with a close finish for the end to cap off a very entertaining night on track.

Race one for the night, the Hilltops Equine Centre Pace over 1720m saw Waikare Wildfire trained and driven by Mat Rue having a nice settled race before powering off on the final straight to cross a length and a bit in front of Delightful Ellie for Amanda Turnbull and the David Aiken trained Deewhy driven by Nathan Jack.

Race two was the South West Tractors Pace over 1720m with the $3.00 favourite bringing home the goods.

The Bernie Hewitt trained Beachride was driven by Jack Chapple and came home a length ahead of the next best, My Ultimate Harry trained by David Kennedy and driven by Jackson Painting, followed by Johnnys Blue for Grenfell trainer Mark Hewitt.

The Donges IGA Pace over 2100m was race three on the program and had another favourite bringing home the win for Mat Rue with Mendoza Lass. It was a photo finish as they came across the line with only millimeters to centimeters between first and third. Rue managed to cross the line a half a nostril ahead of Michael Prest's Petes Big Jim driven by Taylah Osmond who again was only a nostril ahead of Line Me Up Bro for Nathan Turnbull.

There was a major upset in race four for The Young Services Club Waratah Heat over 1720m with Nowherenearcrazy crossing the post first for Mick Sullivan. The seven-year-old gelding paid $15 at the TAB and came in ahead of Keepers Ideal for Brad Hewitt and the Mat Rue trained Rockindownunder with Madi Young at the reins. The $2.40 favourite, Ice Blaster trained by Corey Parker and driven by Taylah Osmond, crossed the line further back in sixth.

Race five was the Riverina Stockfeeds Ladyship Pace over 1720m. The $1.80 favourite Lennys Angel powered home along the home stretch to finish two lengths ahead of the next best. Trained by David Aiken and with Nathan Jack in the hot seat the three-year-old filly finished ahead of Kissed By A Rose for Nathan Turnbull and the Michael Hawke trained The Talk driven by Harrison Ross.

The Quayle Milling Pace over 1720m was race six on the program with another photo finish across the line. The Mat Rue trained Might Atom driven by Harrison Ross crossed a half-a-nostril ahead of the $3.20 favourite Bolzano for Amanda Turnbull. The Trevor Allamby trained Master Gouda rounded out the placings three-quarters-of-a-length behind in third.

The sun had set by the time it was race seven on the program the Download the TAB App Today Pace over 2100m. This time the favourite got up with Alta Billy making easy work of it down the home stretch to finish two lengths ahead of second for Amanda Turnbull. Matthew Painting and Jackson Painting combined with Rusty Crackers to finish up next best with Steve Turnbull partnering with Mitch Turnbull for the third placed Myra Dawn.

The feature race of the night was race eight with The Cherry City Cup over 2887m, that's three and a half laps around the track. Max Delight for David Aiken and Jack Nathan crossed the finish just ahead of Cya Art for former Young trainer Jason Grimson and driver Jack Trainor who were ahead of the Jarrod Alchin trained Pas Guarantee driven by Jackson Painting.