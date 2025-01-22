Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has welcomed the news that a plan is in place to repair the damage to the temporary bridge in Wallendbeen following a meeting with Minister Aitchson.

Ms Cooke said the repair work is scheduled to begin at the end of January.

"I understand and share the Wallendbeen community's frustration over the ongoing delays in contstructing the new bridge, as well as the disruptions caused by necessary detours currently in place," Ms Cooke said.

"For the past four years, I have raised concerns about the risks posed by this situation and the impact it has had on local residents and road users

"However, I am pleased to confirm that following a meeting with Minister Aitchson and Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council Mayor Abb McAlister, a plan is now in place to repair recent damage to the temporary bridge at Wallendbeen."

Work is expected to stary on January 28 and finish by February 2.

"Repair work is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, 28 January, and is expected to take six days, subject to weather conditions," Ms Cooke said.

"The bridge is expected to reopen on Sunday, 2 February.

"Transport for NSW has also worked with the local council to cut back vegetation along Silo Road, to improve visibility and safety for motorists."

Ms Cooke said there is now more signage along the detour.

"Additional signage has been installed at many points along the detour route, and Transport for NSW has increased engagement with heavy vehicle operators," Ms Cooke said.

Ms Cooke has reconfirmed that her priority is on the new Wallendbeen Bridge.

"My focus remains on the new Wallendbeen Bridge we so desperately need, and I have been working with, and assured by the Minister that Transport for NSW will provide a revised timeline for completing the road approaches needed to open the new bridge as soon as practicable," Ms Cooke said.

"I will provide further updates to the community after my next meeting with Minister Aitchson and Mayor McAlister, scheduled before the end of January."