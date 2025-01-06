The Stockinbingal to Parkes section of Inland Rail will make enhancements or modifications to specific sites along the existing 170.3km of rail corridor in regional New South Wales.

The enhancement and modification works are required to create height and width (horizontal and vertical) clearance to accommodate double-stacked freight trains.

Some of the works we’re planning include:

- increasing vertical clearance on the Lachlan River rail bridge in Forbes

- increasing vertical clearance under the Wyndham Avenue road bridge in Forbes

- building a new crossing loop north of the Daroobalgie Road level crossing

- Other clearance and safety works include modifying Forbes Railway Station and several existing crossing loops, structures and utilities along the line.

In June 2023, Inland Rail appointed Martinus Rail to design and construct enhancement works on the Albury to Illabo and Stockinbingal to Parkes sections of Inland Rail.

We'd like to thank our Stockinbingal to Parkes communities for their continued patience and cooperation as we achieved some major construction milestones last year.

Here's a snapshot of our progress:

- Successfully completed two track possessions covering over 160 hours

- Completed works at five sites across Forbes Station, Milvale and Quandialla rail yards

- Lowered the track at Wyndham Avenue bridge by 2m to allow vertical and horizontal clearance for double-stacked trains

- Maintained strong relationships with First Nations stakeholders and Local Aboriginal Land Councils.

- Supported eight community events.

To find out more about the Stockinbingal to Parkes section of the Inland Rail check out the website at https://inlandrail.com.au/.