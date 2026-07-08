Exhibitions bring colour to Young’s public spaces

Young Society of Artists is continuing to bring art into everyday community spaces, with exhibitions now on display across several public venues in Young.

The group is rotating exhibitions through Burrangong Gallery at the Young Visitor Information Centre, Hilltops Young High School Library, the Young Town Hall foyer and the Southern Tablelands Arts Box Gallery.

The latest exhibition, Empowerment Through Art, will open at Burrangong Gallery with an official opening and morning tea at 11am this Saturday.

The exhibition features work by a group of emerging artists from Grenfell, who have been invited by Young Society of Artists to share their creativity with the wider Hilltops community.

Empowerment Through Art explores art as a form of self-expression, resilience, self-discovery and empowerment.

Rather than focusing only on the finished artwork, the exhibition also celebrates the process of making art, from each brushstroke and discarded draft to the unexpected discoveries and conversations that happen along the way.

The exhibition will be open daily at Burrangong Gallery from this Saturday until 21 August.

Young Society of Artists is also supporting a number of other exhibitions across Young.

At Hilltops Young High School Library, the Village School Collaborative Art Exhibition celebrates the creativity of small schools across the Hilltops.

The exhibition recognises the important role village schools play in their communities and showcases individual creativity, artistic confidence and collaboration. It will remain on display at the library until the end of September.

The Young Town Hall foyer is hosting Every Object Tells a Story, featuring prints and drawings by local artists Denise Scholz-Wulfing and Kirsten Griffiths.

This exhibition explores the connection between objects, memory and emotion, using historical artefacts and personal keepsakes to reflect on the deeper meaning held by the things people treasure.

The exhibition was previously shown at Boorowa Museum during Hilltops Off the Beaten Track Art & Cultural Trail and recently at Burrangong Gallery. It will now remain on display in the Young Town Hall foyer until the end of September.

Also located at Young Town Hall, the Southern Tablelands Arts Box Gallery is featuring work by Tika Robinson for winter 2026.

Robinson presents ceramic fungus forms exploring ideas of life and death, decay and growth, and the regenerative role fungi play in natural ecosystems.

Together, the exhibitions reflect Young Society of Artists’ ongoing efforts to make art more visible and accessible in public spaces.

By placing exhibitions in venues such as the library, visitor information centre and town hall, the group is helping residents and visitors encounter local and regional art as part of everyday life.

YCAC Pop-Up Shop Fundraiser

177 Boorowa Street, Young

Saturday, 11 July | 8.00AM–2.00PM

Support Young Crisis Accommodation Centre at a one-day pop-up shop fundraiser featuring puzzles, games, books, artwork, quality pre-loved items and home-baked delights. Donations of suitable goods can be dropped to Coast & Country near the Marie McCormack Centre weekdays from 9.00am to 2.00pm, or phone Leanne on 0447 106 082 to arrange collection.

NAIDOC Week Bush Tucker High Tea

Wombat Cottage Cafe, 1560 Wombat Road, Wombat

Friday, 10 July | 12 July | 10.00AM

Wombat Cottage Cafe will host a NAIDOC Week Bush Tucker High Tea featuring native teas, sandwiches, savoury bites and sweet treats inspired by Australian native ingredients. The menu includes flavours such as saltbush, lemon myrtle, pepperberry, bush tomato, wattleseed, strawberry gum and finger lime. Bookings are essential. Book via wombatcottagecafe.com.au.

Let’s Go Fishing – Wyangala Dam Fishing Expedition

Young Visitors Centre to Wyangala Dam

Tuesday, 14 July | Depart Boorowa 9.00AM, return by 5.00PM

Hilltops Youth Action Group is inviting young people to join a fun and inclusive fishing expedition to Wyangala Dam. Participants will have the chance to learn, cast a line, enjoy the outdoors and build confidence in a supportive setting. Applications are available via the QR code in the image.

Art with Harden Murrumburrah Arts Council

Albury Street and Vernon Street, Murrumburrah

Wednesday, 15 July | 11.00AM–3.00PM

Young people can get creative these school holidays at a free youth painting workshop presented by the Harden Murrumburrah Arts Council. Participants will learn new skills, explore colour and expression, and create their own artwork to take home. Register via the QR code in the image

Young and Region Farmers Market

Anderson Park, Lovell Street, Young

18 July | 9.00AM–12.00PM

Enjoy a relaxed country market experience in the heart of Young, with fresh produce, local plants, handmade goods, honey, seasonal treats, live music, food options and coffee. Held near the Young Visitor Information Centre, the market offers a welcoming place to browse, meet local producers and makers, and support the region’s small businesses.

Koorawatha Memorial Hall Market

Koorawatha Memorial Hall

Saturday, 25 July | 9.00AM–1.00PM

Browse indoor and outdoor stalls, find a bargain and enjoy a friendly community market atmosphere at the Koorawatha Memorial Hall Market. There will be music from a DJ, a range of stalls to explore and plenty of reasons to come along, catch up and support local stallholders. Everyone is welcome. Enquiries: Kathryn on 0412 670 896.