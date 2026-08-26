The BreastScreen NSW mobile screening van will return to Harden next month, giving local women the opportunity to access free breast screening closer to home.

The van will be based in the Harden hospital grounds from Monday 21 September until Friday 2 October, with appointments available on weekdays.

The visit will lead directly into Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is held throughout October each year to raise awareness of breast cancer and its impact on Australians.

For women living in regional communities, the mobile service provides an opportunity to have a routine breast screen locally without travelling to a larger centre.

BreastScreen NSW Director Veronica Scriven said regular screening played an important role in detecting breast cancer early.

“Detecting breast cancer early increases your chance of survival while reducing the likelihood of invasive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy,” Ms Scriven said.

“Around 90 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history.

"This is why breast cancer screening is so important for all eligible women.”

BreastScreen NSW particularly recommends women aged 50 to 74 have a breast screen every two years, although women aged 40 and over are eligible to use the free service.

Appointments are free, take less than 20 minutes and do not require a doctor’s referral.

The mobile clinic is also equipped with a lift system to assist women with health conditions or disability.

Anyone with additional needs is encouraged to mention them when making an appointment so appropriate assistance can be arranged.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation says more than 21,000 people in Australia are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, highlighting the continuing importance of awareness, research and early detection.

Women experiencing breast symptoms should not wait for a screening appointment and should instead contact their GP or health worker without delay.

Women with a family history of breast cancer are also encouraged to discuss their individual screening needs with their GP.

Appointments can be made online at book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au or by calling 13 20 50.

Lions Club of Young Community Markets

Anderson Park, Young

Saturday, 29 August | 9AM–1PM

Browse handmade crafts, plants, art, jewellery, bric-a-brac and more at the Lions Club of Young Community Markets. Enjoy a Lions BBQ, coffee cart and home baking while supporting a local community organisation. Stall bookings are also available by contacting 0427 113 372

Native Bee Hotel Workshop

Hilltops Community Hub, 2C Campbell Street, Young

Saturday, 29 August | 10.00AM–12.00PM | 1.30PM–3.30PM

Learn how to support native bees and other beneficial insects at this hands-on workshop, where participants will build their own native bee hotel to take home. Cost is $10 per person, with discounted family rates available for groups of three or more.

Elton Joel Live Stage Show

Southern Cross Cinema, Young

Sunday, 30 August | Doors 12.30PM | Show 1.00PM

Enjoy an afternoon of classic hits from Elton John and Billy Joel in this live tribute stage show at Southern Cross Cinema. Expect favourites from two of music’s biggest names, brought together in one entertaining performance. Tickets: $40.

2026 Boorowa Irish Woolfest Upcycle Fashion Contest

Entries close Monday, 31 August

Visit Facebook Page for details

Transform pre-loved wool into something new for the 2026 Boorowa Irish Woolfest Upcycle Fashion Contest. Makers of all experience levels are invited to create an original wearable piece using old woollen clothing or materials, with Junior, Intermediate and Open categories available. Full details and entry forms are available through Hilltops Connect.

Ballinaclash Cherry Blossom Festival

Ballinaclash, Young

Saturday, 26 September & Saturday, 3 October | 11.00AM–5.30PM

Celebrate spring among the cherry blossoms at Ballinaclash, with live music, food vans, a bar, pottery, plein-air painting, fruit-tree workshops, cooking activities, face painting and farm animals. A relaxed day out for families, visitors and anyone keen to enjoy the season in the orchard.

2026 Bribbaree Cycle Classic

Entries are now open at www.bribbareeshow.com.au/cycleclassic

Saturday, 3 October

Celebrate the 100th Bribbaree Show with the return of the Bribbaree Cycle Classic, held in conjunction with Young Cycle Club. Riders can choose from the 39km Cruisy, 70km Classic or new 100km Centenary ride.