Carlton John Crowe was born on 26 January 1920 and died on 7 December 1920, aged just 10 months. Carlton ‘suffered for the past week or so with bronchial pneumonia’ and passed away despite all the medical care that was provided to him.

‘In the unceasing heavy rain, a long cortege followed the little one to the Monteagle cemetery, where the body was interred. Four girls carried the coffin, which was covered with beautiful wreaths.’

He was buried alongside his two sisters, Margaret Ann (29 February 1903 to 3 October 1904) and Irene (8 March 1908 to 29 August 1909). They were all children of William Joseph Crowe and his wife Mary Jane née McCaffery, who were farmers at Monteagle.

In this photograph at the Young Historical Museum, Carlton is wearing a hand made dress, petticoat and jacket that was made in 1903 for the first born, Margaret’s baptism. All of William and Mary’s nine children were baptised in this outfit. The photograph was taken by W.G. Rogers of Main Street Young and they also made the frame.

Along with the photograph is a receipt dated 7 December 1920 from John Patterson of Patterson Bros for the amount of £2 and 5 shillings for Carlton’s coffin.

William Joseph Crowe was born on 11 February 1883, at Marengo Flats.

His parents were William and Ann Crowe and he was one of 16 children.

William Joseph married Mary Jane (Minnie) McCaffrey at Young on 19 July 1903. According to the Electoral Roll, they moved into the township of Young sometime during the 1940s. Mary died on 13 October 1970 and William died on 6 August 1981. Both are buried in the general cemetery at Young.

William Joseph’s father, William, was born on 23 December 1852 at Campbelltown, NSW.

When he was about 10 years old his parents, Michael and Sarah Crowe, moved to Marengo Flats. As he was growing up, his family lived in a humpy near Top Creek on their Fairview property. At the age of 22 he married Ann (Annie) Kenemore on 23 July 1876.

Ann Kenemore was born on 22 January 1859 at Burrowa to John Kenemore and his wife Bridget, née Mulcahey.

While William and Ann had first lived at Marengo Flats, during the 1880s they moved to Tin Pot, which was a tin mining locality between Grenfell and Gooloogong, for a few years and then moved to Monteagle where they lived the rest of their lives.

Main source: Father Allen Crowe, Fairview Murringo (Marengo) Flats, NSW: The History of the Ancestral Land of the Crowe Family, (Chambers Whyte Design and Print, Wagga Wagga, 2023)