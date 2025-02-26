Training for the Junior Cherrypickers kicks off for 2025 this week with the draw for the upcoming season also released.

Under 11s started on Wednesday February 26 between 4.45 to 5.45pm, Under 13s on Thursday February 27 between 4.30 to 5.30pm, Under 14s LT Thursday February 27 4.30pm to 5.30pm, Under 14s Tuesday February 25 5.30pm to 6.30pm and though the usual training session is scheduled for Thursdays between 5.30 to 6.30 pm, the Under 16s trained on Wednesday February 26.

Gear pick up in on Tuesday March 4 at Keith Cullen Oval between 5pm and 6pm, the merchandise shed will also be open.

All players receive shorts and socks as part of their registration - additional pairs are available for purchase.

Girls playing both tackle and tag will receive their tag shorts as part of their rego but will need to purchase their tackle shorts separately.

The 2025 draw of 14 rounds was also released over the weekend.

Round 1 April 12 against Harden/Boorowa at Harden/Boorowa.

Round 2 May 3 against Red/Roos at Young

Round 3 May 10 against Junee at Young

Round 4 May 17 against Cootamundra in Young

Round 5 May 24 against Gundagai/Adelong at Gundagai

Round 6 May 31 against Temora in Temora

Round 7 June 14 against Roos/Red at Wagga

Round 8 June 21 against Tumut at Young

Round 9 June 28 against Harden/Boorowa at Young

Round 10 July 5 against Junee at Junee

Round 11 July 19 against Cootamundra at Cootamundra

Round 12 July 26 against Gundagai/Adelong at Young

August 2 Junee Carnival at Junee

Round 13 August 9 against Tumut in Tumut

Round 14 August 16 against Temora in Young

For the first time in many years Young Cherrypickers are keen to have an Under 7s team playing in the Saturday competition.

We have recruited a wonderful coach in Jess who is keen for the 2025 season.

Go to https://profile.mysideline.com.au/register to register.

The new season is almost here and the Junior Pickers are still looking for some dedicated, enthusiastic coaches to help our Cherry Pickers teams in 2025.

The Club is looking for coaches for the Under 10s League Tag and Under 12s League Tag.

Please email presidentyoungjrl@gmail.com for more information.

Young Junior Rugby League's Town Comp is kicking off in Term 2 with two trial nights in April to help organise teams before the competition starts.

Players need to be registered to play.

The trial nights will be held on Thursday April 3 and Thursday April 10 from 5.30pm for the Under 6s, Under7s, Under 9s and Under 11s participating in the Town Comp.

The club are putting the call out for some enthusiastic coaches to help out our teams on a Friday evening.

If you are interested in helping out, please email : presidentyoungjrl@gmail.com.