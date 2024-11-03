Harden Pony Club has had another fantastic week, having picked up a huge prize following the visit of the Melbourne Cup earlier this year.

As part of being selected as one of the locations for the Cup to visit on its International and National tour, each town and city was allocated a horse in a National Sweep, with the winner to take home $50,000.

"We are thrilled to announce that Harden Pony Club has brought home an incredible $50,000 thanks to the 2024 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour," Harden Pony Club said.

"As part of the tour, our club was given a spot in the 2024 National Sweep, and last week, we were assigned Barrier Six."

On Monday morning the Club was informed that the horse jumping from that Barrier was Knight's Choice.

"This afternoon, Knight's Choice crossed the finish line to win the Melbourne Cup, making this a day we'll never forget."

Harden Pony Club president Courtney Jones and her husband Ash were in attendance at the Cup at Flemington, on hand to watch Knight's Choice cross for the win.

"We hope you both are having the most memorable time, soaking up the excitement of the Cup firsthand," the Club said.

"We can't wait to hear all about it when you're back home."

The Club also thanked the community, club members and everyone else who were on hand earlier this year to support and see the Cup at the Harden Showground.

At the time Harden Pony Club proudly did a march pass with local riders and members able to get up close and personal with the Cup that literally stops the nation.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported our club on this journey," the Club said.

"What a win for our community."

The VRC and Melbourne Cup organisers have congratulated Courtney and Ash on the win, with the pair also being able to stop for a photo with the winners sash, the winning horse and wishing the Club all the best.