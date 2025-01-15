So here we are in the new year already.

This week I will bring you up to date with news from within the Young Croquet Club.

Play has continued over the festive season with the cooler mornings bringing out members enjoying an early start.

Some occasions three courts were in operation.

The Club will be celebrating Australia Day, as usual, with a 5.30pm start, a free barbecue and play under lights at night for members and friends.

We have always respected the fact that Hilltops Council have their festivities in the mornings.

Our most popular event of the year will commence on February 6.

This of course is the Business House competition, sponsored for many years by Rain and Horne of Young.

This team keenly contests the competition each year, being Graham along with Kim Goonan.

The format of this business house comp is the business nominated submits two players and the Croquet Club teams them up with two croquet members.

It is played over two nights a week for approximately eight weeks.

The big news is that the lights are going to be upgraded, hopefully, very soon.

These lights were installed many years ago, poles and lights were transferred from the netball courts in Miro Street, so they are in need of a boost.

Teams are already nominated for this event, so give it a go, any information ring the club on 0418 248 670.

The Autumn Carnival in March is already at full capacity with a waiting list.

These players come from near and far, everyone is keen to come to Young as the Club has a great reputation for their facilities.

Playing times: 8am Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Sundays 5pm onwards.

The courts are available at any time by arrangement.

The Club welcomes new players.

In 2024 the Club acquired quite a number of new financial members, which is great to see.

SHIRLEY CLOSE