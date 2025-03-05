There is no more important week for the Young Croquet Club than this week that proves that croquet really does matter.

The big Autumn Carnival is in full swing at Jack Bond Oval on Bialong Street, Young.

The courts and surrounding facilities are in beautiful condition for all the visitors to enjoy with play commencing daily from 8am.

Young Croquet Club would like to sincerely thank the supporting businesses for their ongoing support which greatly contributes to the success of the carnival.

The businesses the Croquet Club would like to thank are:

- Young Services Club

- SWS Bank

- Hamblin's Amcal Plus

- Thompson's Rural Supplies

- PCR Engraving

- Turner's Furniture One

- Bush Chemist, Young

- Porterhouse Bistro at the Young Services Club

- Colonial Motel

- Donges Supa IGA

- Poppa's Fudge Factory

- Powderley's Pumping and Irrigation

- Label A

- Forty Winks

A reminder that there is no Business House Competition this week with the running of the Carnival, but it will resume next week.

Winners from last week's Business House were Raine and Horne, IGA One and Douglas Transport.

There will be the full results from the Carnival in next week's edition.

SHIRLEY CLOSE