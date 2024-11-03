Young's Barry Hazlegrove has arrived at the Gold Coast ahead of his first running race at the Pan Pacific Masters Games.

The almost 88 year old will be competing in the men's 60m sprint and 100m sprint.

Originally Barry was set to compete in the 85 and over men's 60m sprint and 100m sprint, however, due to a lack of entries he will now be competing with athletes around 8 years his junior.

The competition will be the first time he has raced in 40 years, with the former child sprinting prodigy having worked his way back into competition shape.

"A hundred meters looked a bloody long way and I wasn't sure how far I would get but I ran the whole way and it was easy," he said.

"So I ran another 100, then another 100, then another, and on the last one I did 21 seconds.

"I was just so excited, I couldn't believe it, I just felt so good.

"I had never run a hundred meters like that in 40 years."

Ahead of his trip north, we caught up with Barry to see how things were going.

"I'm happy with how I'm going," he said.

"It's pretty exciting."

One thing that Barry has been doing this week ahead of his events is training on the synthetic, rather than the grass that he's been training on here in Young.

"I'm looking forward to training on the synthetic course instead of training at Burrangong Oval," he said.

Barry will be turning 88 this month and said he feels privileged to be able to be heading to the Gold Coast and competing, saying he is humbled by the experience.

"Winning a medal would be just a bonus, as far as I'm concerned, I'm winning already being able to compete," he said.

Barry's first race will be on Friday November 8, his second is on Sunday November 10.

We wish Barry the best of luck for this weekend.