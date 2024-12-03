Boorowa Gun Club recently held the Boorowa 200 Classic including the inaugural Garry Martin Classic Memorial Handicap.

As many people are aware Garry passed in 2023 and as a Club and community his passing was deeply felt by all who knew him.

The inaugural memorial Handicap was held in his honour on Saturday 23rd November as part of the 2 day shoot. A fantastic turn out of 96 shooters showing how much Garry meant to the local community and the shooting fraternity at large.

Competitors travelled from near and far including North Sydney, Parkes, Bega, Tumut, Junee, Leeton, Orange, Canberra, West Wyalong, Arnhem in the Northern Territory, Goulburn, Berrima and the Central Highlands.

While remembering our friend we also paid tribute to another stalwart of our Club with Rex Murphy being made a Life Member of Boorowa Gun Club on Saturday afternoon during presentations. For once Rex did not sniff out the surprise and all could tell he was truly humbled and touched by the honour.

Day 1 Saturday 23rd November

The first event of the day was the 25 target Garry Martin Classic Handicap, The winner and first person to have their name on the Plaque was Greg Coleman from the NSW Gun Club in Sydney with an event score of 25/25 and shoot off score of 1/1. Second place in the Handicap went to Nicholas Poulos with an event score of 25/25 and shoot off score of 0/1. The third place honours went to Dan Power with a score of 24/25 S/O 28/28. Fourth place was Mitchell Dunn 24/25 S/O 27/28, and Fifth place went to Adrian Depaoli 24/25 S/O 22/23.

Event 2 was the 25 target Point Score, the overall winner was Matt Patmore 75/75 S/O 72/72. First in AA grade was Terry Alho 75/75 S/O 71/72. Lucas Young was second in AA 75/75 S/O 35/36.

A grade was won by Mitchell Dunn 74/75 and second in A grade was Peter Webber 71/75 S/O 27/27. Don McMillan took out B grade with 69/75 S/O 3/3 Sandy Sullivan came second with a score of 69/75 S/O 2/3. Melisa Clarke won C grade with a score of 70/75 George Kassianou taking second on 69/75.

The third event of the day was the 25 target Single Barrel, The overall winner was Greg Coleman with an event score of 25/25 and shoot off score of 33/33. First in AA was Glen Castellaro 25/25 S/O 32/33. Second in AA was Phill Chryssovelonis with a score of 25/25 S/O 24/25. Mitchell Dunn won A grade with a 24/25 Peter Webber came second with a 23/25 S/O 7/7. Sandy Sullivan won B grade with a score of 23/25 Mark Taylor came second with 22/25. Boorowa’s own Luke Stonham won C grade in his first ever competition with a score of 23/25 George Kassianou came second on 23/25.

Event 4 the 25 target Double Barrel saw a large number of possibles shot and the shoot off went well into the evening on Saturday night. The overall winner was Matty Patmore 25/25 S/O 222/222 first in AA was Greg Coleman 25/25 S/O 221/222 and second in AA was Nicholas Poulos 25/25 S/O 171/172. Con Himonitis was first in A grade with 25/25 S/O 28/29 second in A grade was Manuel Gomes 25/25 S/O 25/26. B grade was won by Scott Burrell with a score of 25/25 S/O 4/5 second in B grade was Sandy

Sullivan 24/25 S/O 1/1. Melisa Clarke was the best in C grade 24/25 and Luke Stonham came second after a shoot off 23/25 S/O 4/4

Day 2 Sunday 24th November

Event 5 was the 45 target Champion of Champions 15T DB, 15T SB 15T PS, the overall winner was Terry Alho skinning the event with a 74/75. First in AA was Phill Chryssovelonis 73/75 S/O 50/50, Grant Thatcher came second on 73/75 S/O49/50. Mitchell Dunn was first in A grade with a score of 72/75, Con Himonitis came second with 71/75. Mark Lawford won B grade with a score of 68/75 and Don McMillan came second with 67/75. Floyd Cummings won C grade with a score of 65/75 and Chris Mollica came second with 64/75

The final event of the two day shoot was event 6 the 15 Pair Double Rise. Dan Power from Majura Park Gun Club skinned the event to take the overall prize with a 29/30. First in AA was Glen Castellaro wit a score of 28/30. Second place in AA went to Greg Coleman 28/30 S/O 9/10. A grade was won by Terry Alho 28/30 S/O 10/10 second place in A grade went to Kyriakos (‘Boo’) Kassianou 28/30 S/O 7/10. Leon Hadjiparakeva won B grade with a score of 26/30 and Greg Watson came second on 24/30. Peter Johnston won C grade with a score of 23/30 and second place in C went to George Kassianou on 22/30.

High Guns

Terry Alho won the overall High Gun for the two days with a score of 248/255. Glen Castellaro was the AA High Gun with a score of 246/255, Mitchell Dunn won the A grade High Gun with a score of 242/255, Don McMillan won the B grade High Gun with a score of 223/255. George Kassianou won the C grade High Gun with a score of 220/255, Nic Hadjipareskeva won the Junior High Gun with a score of 233/255, The Ladies High Gun was won by Amy Smith with a score of 240/255, and the Veterans High Gun was won by David Caccioppoli with a score of 242/255.

Boorowa Gun Clubs next competition will be the annual Christmas Novelty shoot and will be held on Saturday 21st December 2024

A bit about our Club and Members

A big thankyou to all the Club members and visitors who helped with the smooth running of the two day Carnival. We would especially like to thank Sadie Murphy and Dave in the Kitchen, and all the office staff, Trappers and Photographers. Thanks also to Ben Murphy for organising our new digital scoreboards. The club is especially thankful to Kosta Plessas who prepared the meals for Saturday Night and Sunday Lunch the food was delicious and greatly appreciated by all. Lastly a big shout out to club President Geoffrey Mason your absence was noted, we all wish you a speedy recovery and while Chris Oehm did his best you still cook the best bacon and Egg Brekkie!

We as a club are ever thankful for the groundwork laid out especially by the Clubs founding members life members and past members, from humble beginnings Boorowa Gun Club is now known as one of the best facilities of its kind in Country NSW. Our gratitude extends to Wally Merriman our club patron and patient landowner and Justin and Alison Smith of J & A Geotech testing our major sponsor.

Did you know that Boorowa Gun Club actively helps new shooters to get started. One of the best ways to become involved in the shooting sports is to attend your local club. If you are interested in having a try at Clay Target Shooting, Boorowa Gun Club is open for practice for members and beginners every

Tuesday evening from 5.00 till 7.00pm (weather permitting). All Ages and abilities are welcome at the clubhouse and all people aged 12 years and up may participate, children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Photo ID and some paperwork must be completed for adults if you intend to participate or if you are bringing a minor to the club with the intention to participate. All you will need to bring is some good flat soled shoes preferably with a leather upper. Outdoor clothing and glasses for distance vision if you would use glasses for driving.

- EDWARD CUMMINGS