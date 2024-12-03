Over 70 gymnasts from Young PCYC and Boorowa Gymnastics Club participated in a friendly competition at the Boorowa Multi-Purpose Hall.

The annual event is looked forward to by gymnasts and parents at both clubs.

"Two sessions of competition were held," Carolyn Harpley said.

"The first session was for recreational gymnasts and consisted of a circuit of 11 developmental skills across a number of apparatus.

"The skills increase in difficulty depending on the age of the competitor."

The 40 gymnasts in the first session ranged in age from five to 10 and over.

"This was followed by the levels competition where gymnasts have routines consisting of a number of compulsory, choreographed skills performed on beam, uneven bars and floor as well as a vault," Carolyn said.

"The levels are not age based and the number of skills and degree of difficulty increases with each level."

According to Carolyn, most of the gymnasts competing took part in National Levels 1 to 4.

"Others were able to select from a number of skill options to choreograph their own routines to their own music," Carolyn said.

There were 27 gymnasts who took part in the second session of the competition.

"A great day was had by all with everyone a winner as all participants receive a medal and certificate or ribbon for their efforts," Carolyn said.

"This was the first competition for many of the gymnasts with some having attended gymnastics for less than two terms.

"Boorowa gymnasts will now concentrate on items for the end of year display to be held in December 14th."

Anyone wishing to find out more about Boorowa Gymnastics Club can do so by getting in contact with Carolyn Harpley on 0428 853 375.