The Boorowa Swim Club kicked off its 2024 season on Friday, November 8th, marking the start of what promises to be an exciting and action-packed series of events.

The first club night saw a fantastic turnout, with swimmers of all ages diving into the water to compete and enjoy the camaraderie that the club is known for.

With the season now underway, the Boorowa Swim Club is just getting started.

Registrations remain open for those eager to join in the fun.

Members can choose between two options:

• Full Member: $120 – includes entry to weekend carnivals and all Boorowa club nights.

• Club Member: $100 – allows participation in all Boorowa club nights.

All registrations are managed through Swim Central, and the club continues to welcome both new and returning members.

Races take place every Friday night, with entries closing at 5:00 pm on the day of competition.

Pool setup begins at 6:00 pm, and the first race starts promptly at 6:30 pm.

The club appreciates any extra hands for setup, reinforcing the community spirit that makes Boorowa Swim Club nights so special.

For those who missed the first meet, there’s plenty more to come this season.

Join the Boorowa Swim Club to experience thrilling races, build skills, and be part of a vibrant, supportive community.