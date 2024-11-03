Boorowa Amateur Swimming Club is ready to kick off for another fun filled season.

Our first club night is this Friday night.

Make sure you and/or the kids are registered and races are entered in Swim Central by 5pm on Friday.

Pool set up is 6pm so if we can have a few sets of helping hands that would be great.

First race is 6.30pm.

Registrations are still open.

Full member - $120 - this allows for entry into weekend carnivals as well as all Boorowa Club nights.

Club member - $100 - this allows entry into all Boorowa Club nights.

Registrations are through Swim Central and the club welcomes all new and returning members.

https://authcrm2.swimming.org.au/