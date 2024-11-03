It was a quieter week on the greens this week. There were 16 players on Thursday afternoon with four games of pairs being played.

The vouchers for the afternoon were won by Chris Wright and Max Penfold with the very high margin of 30 shots.

Other winners were Tom Preston and Cliff Traynor (11 shots), Harold Anderson and Ray Martin (4 shots) and Brian Christie and John Cooper (3 shots).

Saturday afternoon saw 18 players on the green in quite warm conditions.

The winners of the vouchers for the highest margin were Colin Chapman and Cliff Traynor who won their game by 19 shots.

Tom Preston, Darryle Miller and Glen Benson won their game by 8 shots.

Harold Anderson and Brian Madden had a winning margin of 7 shots and Brian McNair and Tony Ruhl took out their game by 3 shots.

The Lachlan Street team were the winners on Wednesday night in the Guy Pickering Charity Challenge with a score of 16 points.

There were 48 players involved on Thursday night with the highest score being 16 points for the No Names team.

The first of the club’s three November tournaments will be the Women’s Triples. They will play on Wednesday 20th and Thursday 21st.

This will be followed by the Mixed Pairs tournament on Saturday and Sunday and the Men’s Triples will start on Tuesday 26th and conclude at lunch time on Thursday 28th.

The Calcutta associated with the Men’s Triples will be held at the club on Monday 25th November from 7.00 pm.

CLIFF TRAYNOR