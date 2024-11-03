Congratulations to Jonathon Watson and Russell Boyd on winning the Club Pairs Championship.

The semi–finals of this event were played on Saturday afternoon.

Jono and Russell were opposed to Albert Carter and Les Fanning. Jono and Russell completely dominated the scoring in the first half of the game and they went on to win 32–11.

In the other semi–final Ron Rosengreen and Peter Watts played Michael Adams and Glen Benson. After 7 ends Ron and Peter led 7–5 and by the 12th end they led 15–5.

Michael and Glen then won 5 of the next 7 ends to trail 16–17 and after the standard 21 ends the scores were tied at 19–all. Michael and Glen scored 1 shot on the extra end to win the game 20–19.

The final was played on Sunday afternoon in very windy conditions.

After 12 ends both teams had won 6 ends and the score was 9–all.

Jono and Russell won 5 of the next 6 ends to lead 18–12 and the final score was 19–16 in their favour.

Well done to both teams on their play during all games in the Championship.

Thanks to Geoff Holt and Peter Watts for their time as umpires for the semi–finals and final.

Over the weekend Bowls NSW held qualifying rounds of the State Mixed Pairs Championship.

Two teams from Young – John and Kate Cooper and Sheila and Cliff Traynor – entered the event.

A total of 468 teams entered and were placed into sections of either three or four teams.

Sectional games were played all over the state on Saturday.

Section 115 was played at West Wyalong and Fiona Hartwig and Harley Wilson won all three games to be the section winners.

Cindy McDonald and Lincoln Gooley were the winners of section 116 played at Junee with two wins and a margin of 17 shots.

Sheila and Cliff Traynor won section 117 at Junee with two wins and a margin of 5 shots.

Knockout games took place at Junee on Sunday with the West Wyalong team having the bye.

In the game between Cindy McDonald and Lincoln Gooley and Sheila and Cliff Traynor the score was 11-all after 13 ends. Lincoln played some telling bowls for his team over the next 4 ends to give them a lead of 15–11 and the final score was 15–12 in their favour.

Cindy and Lincoln then played Fiona Hartwig and Harley Wilson in the final. After 9 ends Cindy and Lincoln led 10–9 and they went on to win 19–14 and qualify for the State Finals to be held at Ballina.

Saturday afternoon at Young saw 16 players involved in Jackpot play.

The winning teams for the afternoon were Andrew Pratt and Joe Bargwanna who won their game 25–10, Max Penfold and Joe Read with a score of 30–19, Stephen Joliffe and George Somerville with a score of 25–14 and Glen Seward and Tony Ruhl with a winning margin of 1 shot.

The 15 shot margin for Andrew and Joe was just the right number as it gave them the jackpot that had been building for quite some weeks.

During the week there were 14 players on Thursday afternoon.

The vouchers for the afternoon were won by Albert Carter, Colin Chapman and Colin Stokell with the big winning margin of 24 shots. Just behind them with a 23 shot margin were Milan Brankovic and Glen Benson.

Max Penfold and Kevin Porter won their game by 10 shots.

On Sunday the club will host Region Singles qualifying rounds in three separate divisions – Women’s State division, Men’s Senior division and Open Reserve division. There will be 16 games played during the day

The first games are scheduled to start at 9.15 am and the last games are scheduled to start at 2.30pm.

- CLIFF TRAYNOR