Young Women's Bowling Club held their 2023-24 Championship Presentations on Thursday August 28, followed by lunch and then a game of social bowls.

Over the 2023-24 season the Club Fours, Pairs and Singles were played and won and the Major Singles for the year was Sheila Traynor who defeated Kate Cooper in the final. The Pairs were won by Sheila Traynor and Margaret Gailey defeating Jenny Holt and Kate Cooper.

The Fours were won by Elsie Hines, Heather Bailey, Ann Gardner and Kate Cooper defeating Jenny Holt, Judy Watson, Sheila Traynor and Margaret Gailey.

Sheila had a great year winning the Singles, Pairs and runner up in the fours.

Congratulations to all ladies who participated in all events.

We only had 12 members last year and all got involved.

JILL ROSEN