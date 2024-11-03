The lady bowlers from Young Sporties have had a busy few days.

The grade 3 Pennant Region Finals were played at Narrandera on Saturday 9th November and Young along with Lake Cargelligo travelled the 2 1/2hrs to play off.

Great game played in great spirits by both teams but sadly Young went down by 1 point.

Well done Young ladies on a huge effort and congratulations Lake Cargelligo and good luck at State Finals in March 2025.

Sunday 10th the Regional Singles we are contested over several areas but at Temora, Young ladies were represented by Sheila Traynor in the Women's Senior Singles.

Sheila had a bye first game then played an enormous game against Tanya Chaffy from Temora leading for most of the game just going down in last couple of ends, well done Sheila 2 really big days.

Young Sporties hosted the Women's Open Singles for this area and in the 1st game on Rink 2 Dianne Peasley (Harden) defeated Kelly Daley (Harden) in the game on Rink 3 Kate Cooper defeated Anne-Marie Phillips (Harden).

The Final was played after lunch and Dianne Peisley 25 defeated Kate Cooper 24 great game well done ladies.

Di will now go onto play Regional Finals good luck and good bowling.

Next Wednesday and Thursday Young women will host the annual Cherry Festival Ladies Triples and then the mixed pairs on sat 23rd and Sun 24th.

Let's hope for pleasant weather for our tournament.

- JILL ROSEN