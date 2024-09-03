The club hosted three sections for the Riverina Murray Region Pairs Championships on Saturday.

The section winners will progress to the Region Finals to be held in November.

For the Men’s State Pairs (open to all male players) there were two sections of four teams competing. Their games were played in a round robin format with each team playing the other three teams in their section in games of 14 ends.

In Section 6 the team of Jonathon Watson and Peter Watts won all three games to become section winners. They defeated Damien Miller and David Quigley, Brad Lange and Jason Jones (Junee) and Josh Eyles and Daniel Flack (Temora Ex–Services). Damien Miller and David Quigley won two of their three games.

Stephen Joliffe and Brian Madden were the winners for Section 7 with wins over Les Fanning and Glen Benson, David Taylor and Glen Breust (Temora B&R) and Glen Keane and Bill Spletter (Temora B&R). Glen Keane and Bill Spletter won two of their three games.

There was a similar situation in the Open Reserve Section where Mark Brownlie and Joe Read won their three games. They defeated Carl Sorgsepp and Shane Foote (Boorowa Ex–Services), Ruth Bonfield and Lisa Arber (Boorowa Ex–Services) and Glen Seward and Denis Rosen. Glen Seward and Denis Rosen won two of their three games.

Thanks to Bill Maloney and Russell Boyd for their work as umpires for the day, to the bar staff and the catering staff.

Also on Saturday two teams from the club were involved in other divisions of the Region Pairs at Temora.

Sheila Traynor and Margaret Gailey played in the Women’s Senior Pairs. Their section was played in round robin format and had a team from Leeton District and Wagga RSL clubs and the games were played over 14 ends.

In the first round the Wagga RSL team defeated the Leeton team and in the second round Sheila and Margaret defeated the Leeton team.

The Wagga RSL team proved too strong for Sheila and Margaret in the third round and they became the section winners.

Joe Bargwanna and Cliff Traynor played in the Men’s Senior Pairs. This event was played as a knock–out event over the standard 21 ends.

Joe and Cliff had a bye in the first round and in the afternoon played Bill Robertson and Bruce Lack from Temora B&R who had defeated Ray and William Fisk from Temora Ex–Services in the morning game.

The Temora and Young teams had a very competitive game with Temora in front 15–12 after 12 ends and 19–15 after 16 ends. The Temora team won 3 of the final 5 end to record a 23–17 win.

Local play on Thursday saw 20 players participating in pleasant conditions.

Albert Carter and Allan Langford were in good form and won their game by 16 shots to claim the vouchers for the day.

Two of the other winning teams, Les Fanning and Glen Benson and Aldo Malvicino and Michael Webb, had margins of 14 shots.

In some closer contests Ray Martin and Russell Boyd won their game by 3 shots and Chris Wright and John Cooper had a winning margin of just 1 shot.

Saturday afternoon’s games saw 10 players taking part.

Albert Carter, Michael Adams and Michael Webb won their game 28–12 and Chris Wright and Tony Ruhl won their game 20–11.

Entries are open for the Club Pairs Championship.

The entry procedures are similar to those used in previous years and the details are on display on the notice board with entries closing on Saturday 14th September.

An entry sheet for the club’s President’s Day to be held on Sunday 29th September is on the notice board.

Entries can be for teams of four or as individual players with bowls uniform the dress code for the day.

CLIFF TRAYNOR