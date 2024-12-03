Young Amateur Swimming Club (YASC) Swimmers and Coaches last week had the opportunity and were thrilled to have Swimming NSW Regional Coaching Director Chris Myers attend the Club providing advice, guidance and development to our Coaches Kylie Rutter, Pat Brodbeck, Justin Neilsen and Caitlyn Williams.

Chris Myers role across Regional NSW is developing coaches and conducting SNSW development clinics.

Chris has decades of expertise at the highest level in Swimming.

These sessions saw several of our club swimmers set their alarm clocks rising nice and early on Wednesday & Thursday morning commencing training from 6am.

Chris put the swimmers through their training program teaching new skills, drills, sets and offering tips to improve their techniques to better themselves as a swimmer.

Chris focused on Freestyle, Breaststroke and Backstroke.

This gave our Coaches a new insight and what to look for in stroke correction with Chris on pool deck providing his expertise to our coaches.

“This collaboration is all about growing our grassroots foundation, the heart of swimming by equipping our coaches with advanced skills and insights, we’re ensuring that the benefits flow directly to our swimmers, helping them the best they can be, both in and out of the pool," YASC president Renee Williams said.

On Friday 6 December through to 12 December 2024, Emma Bigwood, 49 years old will be representing YASC at Senior State Age in the Multi Class Division at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre Homebush.

Multi class division is a category of competition for swimmers with a disability.

There a several categories of Multi Class Swimming and it gives everyone an opportunity to participate in Swimming.

Emma has been a member of YASC for 8 years.

“This is a fantastic achievement for Emma to represent YASC at NSW Senior State Age, as Emma last year was recovering from a shoulder injury and her goal has been to qualify for Senior State Age, YASC wish her all the very best this weekend," Renee said.

Emma had a fantastic time and enjoyed being part of a fantastic group of swimmers.

“I love going to Senior State Age and able to catch up with all my para swimming friends from all over the state," Emma said.

"It’s so nice to be part of a big group of para swimmers as that very rarely happens out here in the country.”

Emma will be competing at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre in four Multi Class Events, 200m and 100m Free, 50m Freestyle and 50m Breaststroke.