Young's Cooper Dabin has brought home another National Title at the National All School Championships in Brisbane beating out the competition by over 10 meters.

Cooper competed in the 15-years boys hammer throw and beat his NSW Title by over half a meter to throw 65.27m in the National event.

Cooper's first throw was 45.28m, his second was 60.12, his third was 64.08, which would have been enough to win him the title, however, his final throw was 65.27m.

The second placed Boston Traa-no threw 54.95m.

Having won the NSW Title in October, Cooper had been training hard at his home, where his family had built him his own hammer throw ring in a paddock, and with his throwing coach over in Canowindra in preparation of the National Titles in Queensland.

"I did train down at Gus Smith, but I didn't have enough room, cause I was throwing so far," Cooper said.

"So I had to go home into the paddock and make a ring."

Cooper was confident heading into the National competition, having already picked up the top spot at the NSW Championships.

"I was pretty confident, just cause I trust myself in what I do," Cooper said.

Having started his throwing career in discus, while at Hennessy Catholic College, the 15-year-old, is now focused full time on hammer throw and is aiming for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics, and with the way he keeps getting better and better every time he competes, he looks as though he is on track to reach his goal.

"I'm hoping for Brisbane," Cooper said.

"I've started to ramp up all my training and just starting to get into it a lot, I just really have to focus on it."

The passionate teen's family is celebrating another victory for the child who has given up other endevours to solely focus on the sport he loves so much.

Cooper, who is a very talented footballer, will be stepping away from playing with the Cherrypickers next season, and with his training schedule jammed packed, he has been spending plenty of time training and in the gym to continue to improve his craft.

Coming up next, Cooper with the support of his family, are aiming for the Pan Pacific, it will be Cooper's first time competing on an International level, and the local has the skill, dedication and capability to come home with his first ever overseas title.

A huge congratulations goes out to Cooper and to his family for reaching another goal and smashing it out of the ring.