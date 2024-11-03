UNDER 11s ROUND FOUR RESULTS

Boorowa Green forfeited to NXT Journey Sixers.

Gecko Sports Smashers 106 were defeated by Boorowa Gold 152 at Keith Cullen Oval.

Boorowa won the toss and elected to bat.

Runs for Boorowa went to Alfie Shean 5, Lachlan Halls 13, Thomas Scott 12, Angus Burton Taylor 14, Jacob Halls 20, Archer Dowling 14, Luke van Leeuwen 4 not out, Rosie Scott 8 not out.

Wickets for the Smashers went to Theodore Flagg 1 and Lewis Palmer 1. On the field for the Smashers Charles Shipp, Annabel Carson, Elliot Palmer and Will Markham took runouts each and Lewis Palmer took two runouts.

Runs for the Smashers were made by Anabelle Carson 6, Lewis Palmer 6, Fill-in 2, Will Markham 8, Elliott Palmer 17 not out and Charles Shipp 10 not out.

Thomas Scott took four wickets for Boorowa with Rosie Scott taking one. Thomas also took a catch as fielder, an unassisted runout and an assisted runout, Archer Dowling took an unassisted run out and Alfie Shean took an assisted run out.

Harden Under 11s 133 defeated Ray White Young Heat 101 at Murrumburrah Public School.

Harden won the toss and elected to bowl.

Runs for the Heat went to Henry Simpson 9, Sybil Snodgrass 15, Edith Roles 11, Frederick Simpson 9, Arthur Wright 3, Oscar Wright 4 not out, Levi Holliday 3 not out.

Wickets for Harden were taken by William Hufton 1, Olive Cavanagh 3, captain Harry Smith 1 and Harry Edwards 2. Harry Smith also had one unassisted runout.

Runs for Harden were scored by William Hufton 14, Harry Edwards 11, Olive Cavanagh 3 not out, Gus Ferry 2, Harry Smith 14, Liam Beal 20, Desmond Abnett 1 and Theo Brady 13 not out.

Levi Holliday, Edith Roles, Arthur Wright and Frederick Simpson all took one wicket each for the Heat, while Henry Simpson had two catches as wicket keeper and Frederick Simpson took one runout.

CATO Strikers 141 were defeated by Dunk Insurance Hurricanes 151 at Young Public School.

Strikers won the toss and elected to bowl.

Wickets for the Strikers were taken by Hugh Findlay 2, Robert Thackeray 3, Archie Parkman 1 and Pippa Findlay took a catch in wicket.

Runs for the Strikers were scored by Pippa Findlay 15, George Parkman 7, Jack Collins 14, Hugh Findlay 15, Cooper Patterson 9, Archie Parkman 3 not out, Robert Thackeray 10 not out.

Jennings Mowers Warriors had a bye.

UNDER 11s ROUND 5 DRAW

Ray White Young Heat vs CATO Strikers at Young Public School.

Boorowa Gold vs Harden at Boorowa Sports Ground.

Boorowa Green vs Gecko Sports Smashers at St Joseph's Catholic School, Boorowa.

Jennings Mowers Warriors vs NXT Journey Sixers at Sawpit Gully Oval, Young.

Dunk Insurance Hurricanes have the bye.

UNDER 13s ROUND 4 RESULTS

Harden Under 13s 2/215 defeated Young Vet Clinic Renegades 7/116 at Tim Doolan Oval, Harden.

Harden won the toss and elected to bat.

Runs for Harden were made by Alexander McMillan 10, Ardy Abnett 41, Alec Weston 37, Andreas Macfarlane 43, Fletcher Betts 35, Charlie Beal 15, Charlie Power 6, Louis Abnett 1 not out and Joshua Guy 1 not out.

Fall of wickets: 1-17 Alexander Mcmillan, 2-213 Charlie Power.

Riley Barron and Scarlett Woods both took a wicket each for the Renegades and Henry Parkman took a catch as wicket keeper.

Runs for the Renegades were made by Henry Parkman 29 not out, Harry Houston 12, Tyler Pullen 5, Riley Barron 8, Patrick O'Reilly 5, Oscar McRae 7 and Scarlett Woods 7.

Fall of wickets: 1-37 Harry Houston, 2-43 Tyler Pullen, 3-63 Riley Barron, 4-63 Matilda Woodward, 5-87 Patrick O'Reilly, 6-99 Scarlett Woods, 7-116 Oscar McRae.

Wickets were taken by Charlie Power 1, Alexander McMillan 1, Joshua Guy 1 and Alec Weston 2 for Harden, while Ardy Abnett had a catch, Jack Allen an assisted runout, Andreas Macfarlane had a catch as wicket keeper and an assisted runout, Fletcher Betts had an unassisted runout and Alec Weston took a catch as wicket keeper.

Nimbus Scorchers 8/86 were defeated by Ariah Park Redbacks 1/160 at Miller Henry Oval.

Scorchers won the toss and elected to bowl.

Henry Aiken scored the lone wicket and catch for the Scorchers.

Runs for the Scorchers were scored by Harry Collins 10, Isaac Duncan 7, Tyson Schofield 42 not out, Aarav Passi 1, Edward Shipp 8, Henry Aiken 1.

Fall of wickets: 1-17 Harry Collins, 2-31 Isaac Duncan, 3-32 Dakota Bourke, 4-33 Aarav Passi, 5-59 Edward Shipp, 6-77 Tom McKnight, 7-77 Marni Campbell, 8-86 Henry Aiken.

Mawhoods Supa IGA Magpies 6/112 defeated Arthur Stacey Stars 6/105 at Clarke Oval, Cootamundra.

Col Gerhard Colts had the bye.

UNDER 13s ROUND 5 DRAW

Nimbus Scorchers vs Mawhoods Supa IGA at Gus Smith Oval, Young.

Ariah Park Redbacks vs Young Vet Clinic Renegades at Ariah Park Sports Ground.

Col Gerhard Colts vs Harden Under 13s at The Oval.

Arthur Stacey Stars have the bye.

UNDER 16s ROUND FOUR RESULTS

Temora Scorchers 2/103 defeated Amber Blythe Breakers 5/102 at Nixon Park Oval 1, Temora.

Breakers won the toss and elected to bat.

Runs for the Breakers were made by Beau Bourlet with 11, Ryder Dovern with 34, Kiana Dovern with 23, Rory McRae 1, Jayden Duggan 5, Mitchell Schiller 4 not out, Fill-in 11 not out.

Fall of wickets: 1-18 Beau Bourlet, 2-65 Kiana Dovern, 3-73 Rory McRae, 4-81 Ryder Dovern, 5-88 Jayden Duggan.

Wickets were taken by Kiana Dovern and Jayden Duggan for the Breakers with Rory McRae taking a catch and Ryder Dovern taking a catch as wicket keeper.

Cootamundra Kookaburras 10/81 were defeated by Ariah Park Redbacks 9/150 at Albert Park, Cootamundra.

Watson Toyota Cruisers 7/101 were defeated by Tumut Gundagai 4/105 at Cranfield Oval, Young.

Tumut Gundagai won the toss and elected to bowl.

Runs for the Cruisers were made by Lachlan Davis 24, Brydie Davis 3, Jack Shea 21, Aidan Mesa 8, Nicholas Mcraye 19, Zabir Alam 8 not out.

Fall of wickets: 1-16 Brydie Davis, 2-53 Jack Shea, 3-57 Lachlan Davis, 4-88 Aidan Mesa, 5-88 Braith Anderson, 6-89 Nicholas Mcraye, 7-101 Liam Payne.

Zabir Alam took two wickets for the Cruisers while Brydie Davis took one, Zabir also has an unassisted runout and Brydie took a catch.

UNDER 16s ROUND FIVE DRAW

Cootamundra Kookaburras vs Watson Toyota Cruisers at Albert Park, Cootamundra.

Tumut Gundagai vs Temora Scorchers at Stan Crowe Oval.

Amber Blythe Breakers vs Ariah Park Redbacks at Cranfield Oval, Young.