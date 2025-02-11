Firstly, what a result from the member's profile published in the Young Witness/Harden Murrumburrah Express/Boorowa News.

Young community and most of all Croquet NSW shared the post with over 200 likes and reactions and beautiful remarks and comments about the lady, herself, Edna.

Thank you to everyone for your response.

It was a busy week within the club over the past week.

Tuesday night the business house competition kicked off with Tegra playing Douglas Transport.

Douglas Transport were the winners, they really produced a dark horse in first time player, Amber, who is a seasoned netball player.

Well done Amber.

JMR Support Group had the bye.

Wednesday night games were postponed because of the thunderstorm activity in the area.

On Thursday morning the lights were upgraded, a lot of money, so hope they are put to good use.

We must also give recognition to Peter Druitt, as well as being the club secretary and groundskeeper, he solely and wholly was responsible for having the lights upgraded, he even laboured for the electrician all day.

Come Sunday night, members tried out the new lights, all gave the seal of approval.

In one of the photos under the new lights is Pat McIllhatton, who is the longest playing member of the Young Croquet Club.

Pat joined in 1991 when her mother, Nellie Fuller, was playing.

This was before the club transferred to the present site of Jack Bond Oval on Binalong Street.

SHIRLEY CLOSE