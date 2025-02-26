All is ready for the influx of croquet players attending the Young Croquet Club Autumn Carnival which is coming up soon.

Players will begin to arrive in town on Monday March 3 for the full week with players representing the following clubs:

Jambaroo, Orange, Canberra, Strathfield, Cooks River, Wollongong, Queanbeyan, Deniliquin, Wagga Wagga, Forster, Nowra, Marrickville and Toronto on the Central Coast, with four locals on reserve for any players who are unable to make the trip.

The Club is honoured to gain the services of popular referee Maureen Waters from Wollongong who will be the tournament referee with a number of other referees on call.

It was great to see a big roll up of players on Monday morning with three courts in play, eight players per court.

One person who is becoming quite the regular is Rod Johnson who has found the game of croquet to be not so bad after all.

The results of last week's business house competition were:

Tuesday February 18 - Raine and Horne defeated Douglas Transport

Wednesday February 19 - JMR Support Group defeated IGA 2 and Tegra defeated Young Witness

Business House players please note the competition will miss the week of March 4 and 5 due to the Autumn Carnival.

SHIRLEY CLOSE