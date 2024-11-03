Young Amateur Swim Club (YASC) Swimmers are ready to dive into the pool and make a splash with the commencement of the Summer Season for season 2024/2025, with Junior Swimming numbers on the rise.

The Young ASC is gearing up for another exciting and family fun season in the water. The club commenced registrations in October and has seen several new and current members return for another season.

The Club presently has 102 members, catering from 6 years to Masters swimmers who are joining the club from Young and surrounding villages.

Young ASC is based at the Young Aquatic Centre where all the clubs training and club nights are held.

Young ASC Head Coach Kylie Rutter has been the head Coach for 12 years and has complete oversight of all the squads and programs and is assisted by fellow coaches Justine Nielsen, Patrick Brodbeck, Renee Williams, and Caitlyn Williams.

The Club runs swimming training sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday morning from 6am and afternoon training on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 3.30pm pending on what squad you are in.

There are seven squads running for every swimmer’s ability known as the Mini Squad being Red Fish, Orange Fish, Green Fish. Junior Squads Blue and Bronze and Senior Squads Silver, Gold, and Masters.

Over the last four weeks Friday Club Nights have been running at the pool from 6pm where our members come together participating in numerous strokes consisting of 25, 50, and 100 metre events.

“This is a great opportunity for swimmers to come together meet new friends and have fun racing," President of YASC Renee Williams said.

"It is an opportunity for all our swimmers to get themselves accustomed to participating in a racing environment.

"It is just great to see so many young swimmers progressing through from learn to swim into Swim Club and great to see all new swimmers and our returning club swimmers back in the water for another season representing Young ASC.

"Our total member numbers are the same as this time last year which is positive for the growth of the club.”

YASC is a member of the Southern Inland Swimming Association and our members during the season will attend various swim meets in the region representing the club throughout the season.

At these meets swimmers get to compete up against other various swimmers from other clubs across the region.

There is also a development path for our swimmers giving them the opportunity to progress and represent the club at NSW Country Championships, Snr and Jnr State Age and Nationals.

On Sunday 10 November 2024 YASC had four swimmers Emma Bigwood, Zoe Lake, Georgina Nowland and Marlie Oakley attend a Swimming NSW (SNSW) Development Clinic at Junee lead by SNSW Regional Coaching Director Chris Myers focusing on Freestyle drills and techniques.

The Club will kick start the long course season with 12 swimmers travelling to Cowra on Sunday 17th November 2024 to swim in the Cowra Amateur Swim Club Meet.

The Club is still open to taking registrations for season 2024/2025, if you would like to find out more information about swim club please feel free to contact us at youngswimclub@gmail.com or follow us on our face book page.