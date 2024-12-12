Congratulations to Eliza Taylor from Hennessy Catholic College on your exceptional sporting achievements in 2024.

Eliza Taylor - Hennessy Catholic College

2nd Place - CECG Sportsperson of the Year - Senior Girl's

Eliza is one of the best all-rounders in our Archdiocese. She has achieved a great amount of success across a range of sports, not only this year but for all her years within our school system. With this amount of success also comes sacrifices in regards to having to choose a sport for the higher level pathways as there is often a clash on the calendar for them. Eliza has put in the work to be performing at an elite level and thoroughly deserves to be recognised for her outstanding achievements this year that have amounted to her placing second overall in the Archdiocese of Canberra and Goulburn Sportsperson of the Year Awards in the Senior Girl’s Category. This year she has excelled in the sports of Rugby League, Rugby Union, Touch Football, Swimming, Cross Country and Athletics.

Rugby League

Eliza is an immensely talented rugby league player and was well rewarded with selections in school sports pathways representative teams this year. She attended the Southern Country U18’s trials in Canberra early in the year where she showed off her skills and speed on the field. Eliza is only 17 this year so still has another year in this age category so did exceptionally well gaining selection on the starting team for Southern Country to play at the NSWCCC Trials. The Southern Country team played matches against Sydney, Northern Country and Metro in order for a NSWCCC Team to be selected, with wins against Sydney (16-4) and Metro (16-12) and a loss to Northern Country (4-12). Eliza played exceptionally well and was closely considered for selection for the NSWCCC team.

Although Eliza did not gain selection on the NSWCCC Team for the ASSRL National Championships she still was able to play at them. Eliza was offered a position on the ACT U18’s team and accepted this offer. She played remarkably well at the ASSRL Championships with the ACT team being one of their top try scorers for the championships. In the pool games the ACT team had wins against the Northern Territory (18-0) and NSWCCC (12-8) as well as a loss to NSWCHS. This placed the girls in second for their pool and playing off for the third and fourth position. The girls had a narrow loss to NSWCIS and finished the championships in an amazing 4th position.

Rugby Union

Eliza has easily transferred her skills and speed over to the Rugby 7s field as she has had an outstanding amount of success in this code. Eliza was firstly recognised for her playing ability at the NSWCCC trials where she gained selection in the NSWCCC U18’s Number 1 team. The NSWCCC team competed at the NSW All Schools championships. Eliza once again displayed her talent at these championships and was one of the only NSWCCC players to gain selection in the NSW All Schools team. Unfortunately, there was a clash of pathways for the ARU Australian Schools Championships and the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Championships so Eliza had no option but to select one code to represent at the Australian National Championships.

Touch Football

Eliza attended the combined Canberra Goulburn and Wagga Wagga touch football trials in Wagga, gaining selection in this team to play at the NSWCCC Championships. The combined Canberra Goulburn Wagga Wagga side finished the championships in 4th place in their pool.

Swimming

Eliza had a great amount of success at the Archdiocese of Canberra and Goulburn Swimming Championships. She won the 17 years girls 50m freestyle and placed 2nd in the U18’s 50m Butterfly and Breaststroke as well as the 100m freestyle. Her outstanding performance saw her gain selection in the Canberra Goulburn team to compete at the NSWCCC Swimming Championships.

Cross Country

Eliza gained selection on the Canberra Goulburn Cross Country team after placing in the top 6 runners at our championships. She represented Canberra Goulburn at the NSWCCC Championships placing well at this event.

Athletics

Eliza showed off the speed that she has as she blitzed the competition at our Archdiocese of Canberra and Goulburn Athletics Championships. She placed 1st in the 17-19 years girls 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, High Jump and Long Jump. Her exceptional efforts saw her gain selection in the Canberra Goulburn team to compete at the NSWCCC Championships, but, unfortunately, she was unable to compete at this event.

Congratulations Eliza on your outstanding achievements in 2024 and for placing second in the overall point score towards the Archdiocese of Canberra and Goulburn Sportsperson of the Year in the Senior Girl’s category.

- ARCHDIOCESE OF CANBERRA AND GOULBURN SPORT