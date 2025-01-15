Mas Oyama’s Kyokushin Karate Australia (MOKKA) - Harden Dojo is kicking off 2025 with a range of exciting opportunities for personal growth, fitness, and self-defense. Located at the Murrumburrah Public School Hall, the dojo resumed training on Monday, January 6th, and is ready to welcome new and returning members.

One of the highlights for 2025 is the Women’s Self-Defence Class, starting on Tuesday, February 11th. This 8-week program runs every Tuesday from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM and is designed to empower women with practical skills and confidence. Whether you're looking to enhance your personal safety or simply want to try something new, this course is a fantastic opportunity. For inquiries, message the MOKKA Harden Dojo Facebook page or contact Sean at 0438 491 749.

For those curious about karate, the dojo offers four free trial lessons with no sign-up fees. These introductory sessions provide a chance to experience Kyokushin Karate, a discipline that combines physical fitness, mental resilience, and self-discipline. Whether you're a complete beginner or have prior experience, MOKKA encourages everyone to give it a go.

“At MOKKA Harden Dojo, the only person you’re in competition with is yourself,” says the team, emphasizing personal growth over external competition.

Don’t miss the chance to join a supportive community dedicated to self-improvement and empowerment. Make 2025 the year you step into the dojo and discover what you’re truly capable of!