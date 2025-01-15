The Young Dressage Association Leaderboard was introduced to encourage members to participate in YDA competitions and to reward consistent performances.

The winner is often someone who competes regularly at YDA rather than someone who came to a few events and gained high scores.

PREPARATORY HORSE OF THE YEAR:

Playboys Cookies N Cream - Debbie Blaxland - 56 points

Furst Lady MBE - Natasha Larsen - 27 points

Karraroo Im Spellbound - Belinda O'Reilly - 24 points

PRELIMINARY HORSE OF THE YEAR:

Stockleigh Shes So Special - Marie Cooper - 68 points

Time to Excel - Karen Egan - 38 points

Danatova Fleetwood - Anita Doswell - 37 points

ELEMENTARY HORSE OF THE YEAR:

Cheraton Caesar - Jade Haynes - 60 points

Castlereagh Zorro - Megan Bryant - 40 points

Dankesohn MBE - Megan Bryant - 24 points

MEDIUM HORSE OF THE YEAR:

Amadora FJ - Heather Modra - 36 points

Spyderman SW - Philipa Crawford - 36 points

Carool Secret Service - Amy McKenzie - 24 points

ADVANCED HORSE OF THE YEAR:

Royale - Jo Gilshennan - 21 points

Cooramin Nobility - Linda Krogh - 14 points

Sir Versace - Darcey Eyb - 12 points

FEI HORSE OF THE YEAR:

Bridgford Oopsie - Diana Tremain - 47 points

Bridgford Rock On R - Diana Tremain - 44 points

Sir Versace - Darcey Eyb - 41 points

JUNIOR RIDER OF THE YEAR:

Langtree Savannah - Aaliyah Haynes - 51 points

Kayla - Ashleigh Carberry - 28 points

Boona Trig Philomena - Grace Payne - 12 points

YOUNG RIDER OF THE YEAR:

Esperanza Valentina - Sarah Barclay - 44 points

Bamborough Jonas - Sophia Coombes - 22 points

Kenda Park Brass Knuckles - Sophia Coombes - 22 points

FEBRUARY OFFICIAL COMPETITION:

Join YDA for its first official competition of 2025!

All levels and abilities catered for, including young horse, rider limited and young rider classes as well as an exhibition freestyle.

Start 2025 on the right hoof and enter today via nominate at https://tinyurl.com/YDA25

Entries closing on Jan 15th so don’t miss out and enter today!

2025 COMPETITION DATES:

February 1 and February 2 - Official Competition

March 22 - 23 Adult Camp

April 11 - 13 - YDA Championships

June 1 - Members Only

July - Juniors Camp

August 10 - Members Only

October 11 - 12 - Official Competition

October - Adults Camp

December 13 - 14 - Official Competition