The Young Dressage Association Leaderboard was introduced to encourage members to participate in YDA competitions and to reward consistent performances.
The winner is often someone who competes regularly at YDA rather than someone who came to a few events and gained high scores.
PREPARATORY HORSE OF THE YEAR:
Playboys Cookies N Cream - Debbie Blaxland - 56 points
Furst Lady MBE - Natasha Larsen - 27 points
Karraroo Im Spellbound - Belinda O'Reilly - 24 points
PRELIMINARY HORSE OF THE YEAR:
Stockleigh Shes So Special - Marie Cooper - 68 points
Time to Excel - Karen Egan - 38 points
Danatova Fleetwood - Anita Doswell - 37 points
ELEMENTARY HORSE OF THE YEAR:
Cheraton Caesar - Jade Haynes - 60 points
Castlereagh Zorro - Megan Bryant - 40 points
Dankesohn MBE - Megan Bryant - 24 points
MEDIUM HORSE OF THE YEAR:
Amadora FJ - Heather Modra - 36 points
Spyderman SW - Philipa Crawford - 36 points
Carool Secret Service - Amy McKenzie - 24 points
ADVANCED HORSE OF THE YEAR:
Royale - Jo Gilshennan - 21 points
Cooramin Nobility - Linda Krogh - 14 points
Sir Versace - Darcey Eyb - 12 points
FEI HORSE OF THE YEAR:
Bridgford Oopsie - Diana Tremain - 47 points
Bridgford Rock On R - Diana Tremain - 44 points
Sir Versace - Darcey Eyb - 41 points
JUNIOR RIDER OF THE YEAR:
Langtree Savannah - Aaliyah Haynes - 51 points
Kayla - Ashleigh Carberry - 28 points
Boona Trig Philomena - Grace Payne - 12 points
YOUNG RIDER OF THE YEAR:
Esperanza Valentina - Sarah Barclay - 44 points
Bamborough Jonas - Sophia Coombes - 22 points
Kenda Park Brass Knuckles - Sophia Coombes - 22 points
FEBRUARY OFFICIAL COMPETITION:
Join YDA for its first official competition of 2025!
All levels and abilities catered for, including young horse, rider limited and young rider classes as well as an exhibition freestyle.
Start 2025 on the right hoof and enter today via nominate at https://tinyurl.com/YDA25
Entries closing on Jan 15th so don’t miss out and enter today!
2025 COMPETITION DATES:
February 1 and February 2 - Official Competition
March 22 - 23 Adult Camp
April 11 - 13 - YDA Championships
June 1 - Members Only
July - Juniors Camp
August 10 - Members Only
October 11 - 12 - Official Competition
October - Adults Camp
December 13 - 14 - Official Competition