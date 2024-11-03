What a great night to start the season!

Lots of happy kids is just what we love to see!

A big thank you for all the helping hands setting up, during the evening and packing up. It truly makes for light work for all involved. And just in case you didn’t already know, a huge HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our club President Gary Harton!

Thank you for everything you do for our club and our kids.

We hope you have had a wonderful day and thank you for letting us celebrate with you.

See you all next week!

A FEW REMINDERS:

Swim club entries must be into Swim Central by 5pm on Fridays.

Pool set commences at 6pm with our first race at 6.30pm.

Many hands make light work, so if you can be there to help, that would be much appreciated.

Please ensure you have entry money for the pool (no EFTPOS) or your season pass.