Former local Brett Barton participated in the Pan Pacific Masters games held Gold Coast last weekend playing pickle ball.

Now living in Canberra, Brett successfully won bronze medals in two events, the over 50 singles and doubles against competitors from all over Australia.

Brett was particularly pleased in being named as the eventual singles winner from a Tasmanian player who lost the semi final 15-13 in the third set.

Pickle ball is taking off Australia wide strongly supported in Canberra and here in Young.

It is played at the Young PCYC on Friday mornings 9.30am till midday. Racquets and balls are provided.

It is an outstanding venue with both men, ladies and doubles games costing $8 for a great mornings exercise and fellowship.

New members welcome you will be glad you did.

-JOHN R BARTON