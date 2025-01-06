SUNDAY DECEMBER 23, 2024: On Saturday the men played the Xmas Hampers 4BBB off the Red Tees.

The event was sponsored by Milnes Country Style Meats.

The winners were Zac Williams and Bailey Coombes with 51 points.

The runners up were Colin Hargraves and Casey Ashton with 50 points.

The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Phillip Oliver with 56 cm and the 17th was won by John Connell with 219 cm.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Phillip Oliver and he won a $85 voucher.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Choice secret birdie hole was the 18th and was won by Steve McIllhatton on a card draw.

The Deluxe Shutters and Blinds NTP on the 13th was won by Peter Kirkwood with 645cm and the 16th was won by Robert Norton with 78 cm.

Both won a sleave of golf balls.

The Eagles nest jackpot of $50 on the first was not won and will be $100 next week.

Many thanks to our new sponsor A.J Murfitt and Deluxe Shutters and Blinds.

The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was not won and jackpots next week.

Balls went down to 35 individual points on a countback and there were 100 players.

The Wednesday Medley was won by Terry Shipp with 43 points and he won 14 balls.

Runner up was Scott Nolan (12 balls) with 39 points and third was Terry Perrin (9 balls) with 38 points.

Fourth was Todd Shipton (6 balls) with 37 points on a countback from Brian Norman (4 balls).

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Swayde Honeman– 30 cm.

Balls went down to 32 points on a countback and there were 74 players.

The Friday18 hole event was won by Nick Bush with 40 points and he won 3 balls.

Runner up was Grant Meacham (2 balls) with 38 points and third was Matthew Brown (1 ball) with 37 points.

Balls went down to 30 points and there were 10 players.

The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley was won by Sam Langford with 39 points on a countback from Grant Harding and he won 6 balls. Third was Rhett Foreman with 37 points on a countback from Matthew Brown. The Watson Toyota secret birdie jackpot hole was the 16th and the $60 jackpot was not won. The jackpot will be $90 next week. Balls went down to 32 points and there were 42 players.

The Social Club played the 14 hole “hangover” event sponsored by Jacko, Zorba, Casey and Rosco.

The winners were Paul Levett and Allan Anderson. Runner up were Brendon Robinson and Lloyd Foley. There were 20 players.

SUNDAY DECEMBER 29, 2024: On Saturday the men played a single stableford sponsored by Dean Schofield and Schoies Plumbing.

The winner was junior golfer Angus Rowan with 48 points.

The runner up was Greg LeStrange with 44 points and Mark Hawker was third with 42 points.

The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Geoff Hill with 20 cm and the 17th was won by Cameron Hobbs with 82 cm.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Geoff Hill and he won a $74 voucher.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Choice secret birdie hole was the 7th and was won by Jim Brewster on a card draw.

The Deluxe Shutters & Blinds NTP on the 13th was won by Ray Hargraves with 281cm and the 16th was won by Steve McIllhatton with 156 cm.

Both won a sleave of golf balls.

Balls went down to 35 points and there were 77 players.

The Thursday Boxing Day Medley was won by Scott Nolan with 41 points and he won 6 balls. Runner up was Todd Shipton (5 balls) with 37 points on a countback from Craig Webber (4 balls).

Levi French (3 balls) was next with 36 points on a countback from Don Cruickshank (3 balls) and Jarrod Sharman (2 balls).

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Dave Noble – 68 cm and he won a $27 voucher.

Balls went down to 31 points and there were 38 players.

The Friday 18 hole event was won by Scott Nolan with 41 points and he won 4 balls. Runner up was Andrew Sabidussi (2 balls) with 40 points and third was Rhett Foreman (1 ball) with 38 points.

Balls went down to 36 points and there were 9 players.

The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley was won by Ryan Terry with 42 points and he won 8 balls. Second was Brendan Croese (6 balls) with 40 points and Gus Woods (5 balls) was third with 38 points on a countback from Beau Elsley (4 balls) and Jim Brewster (3 balls). The Watson Toyota secret birdie jackpot hole was the 12th and the $60 jackpot was shared by Rhett Foreman, Brendan Croese, Aaryan Murfitt and Joel Shields. The jackpot will be $30 next week. The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Michael Smith with 268 cm. Balls went down to 31 points on a countback and there were 42 players.

The Social Club Sunday event was won by Murray Hanley with 45 nett. Runners up were Will Albert with 47 nett and Casey Ashton with 48 nett. The Bradman was won by Fox Anderson. There were 14 players.

SUNDAY JANUARY 5, 2025: On Saturday the Men played for the Cooltech Refrigeration and Air Conditioning January Monthly Medals.

The medal winners were Gavin Marshall in A Grade with 68 nett, Peter Mayer in B Grade with 70 nett and Andrew Aiken in C Grade with 68 nett.

The Elite Cleaning scratch winners were Levi French in A Grade with 70, Wayne Honeman in B Grade with 83 and Andrew Aiken in C Grade with 88.

The Elegant Timber Shutters and Blinds putting competition winners were Levi French in A Grade with 23 putts, Richard Apps in B Grade with 27 putts and Paul Levitt in C Grade with 27 putts.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 1st and was won Levi French.

The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Terri Shipp with 580 cm and the 17th was won by Michael Douval with 279 cm.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Terry Shipp with 580 cm and he receives a voucher for $84.

The Young Services Club second shot NTPs were won by Dave Taylor in A Grade on the 3rd with 51 cm, Ian Page won B Grade with 95 cm on the 9th and C Grade on the 15th was not won’t .

The Deluxe Shutters & Blinds NTP on the 13th was won by Cameron Clark with 279 cm and the 16th was won by Andrew Miller with 379 cm. Both won a sleeve of golf balls.

The Eagles nest jackpot of $120 on the first was not won and will be $140 next week.

The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was not won. Balls went down to 74 nett on a countback and there were 91 players.

Upcoming events - Saturday 11th January is the six Person Medley Ambrose.

Saturday 18th January is a 4BBB sponsored by Andrew Aiken, Craig Webber and Terry Shipp.

The Wednesday Medley was won by Jake Simpson with 41 points on a count back and he won 16 balls. Runner up was Mark Hurcum (14 balls) with 41 points. David Killick (12 balls) was third with 40 points on a countback from Cooper Smith (10 balls) Ray Hargraves (8 balls) and Steve McIllhatton (6 balls) where on 39 points. The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Mark Sheridan– 152 cm and he won a $77 voucher. Balls went down to 33 points on a countback and there were 100 players.

The Friday 18 hole medley was won by Tom McKnight with 41 points and he won 5 balls. Grant Meacham (4 balls) was second with 40 points and James Needham (2 balls) was third with 38 points on a countback from Andrew Miller. There were 25 players and balls went down to 31 points on a countback

The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley was won by Grant Noakes with 42 points and Jeff Regan was second with 41points from Beau Elsley with 38 points

- CRAIG WATSON