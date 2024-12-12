On Wednesday, 4th the ladies played in the Medley Stableford.

Best ladies scores on the day -

Gail Hanigan 34 pts and Lorraine Regan 32 pts.

Last Saturday no ladies played in the Summer Comp, due to the weather!

Last Sunday the 2 Person Open Ambrose was played.

Leanne Slater and Marg Kinlyside had the best ladies pair score with 66.25, with Trish Miller and Cath Marshall not far behind with 69.

It was a great day with 120 turning up to play.

Well done, everyone!

Last week three ladies went to Sydney to play in the Medal of Medals Competition, to held at Stonecutter’s Ridge Golf Course.

A Grade – Justine Makeham

B Grade – Helen Hamblin

C Grade – Marg Kinlyside

Although no one came home as a winner, all had great scores.

Congratulations, ladies!

Let’s hope the rain has gone and we can get back to the course.

- PAMMIE MCCLOY