Tuesday's social event was won by Garry Cummins and Geoff Nott with 31 3/4, next bet was Ma Hardman and Nigel Willett on 32 3/4 nett.

Garry and Geoff had two birdies.

Thursday's 18 hole stroke event was won by Geoff Nott with 54 nett, second going to David Jasprizza on 60 nett.

Sunday's winner was Geoff Nott with 52 nett, runner up was Thadem Davies on 55nett.

David Jasprizza, Thadem and Geoff Nott had a birdie each and Geoff had three birdie gobbles.

Sponsor of the week was Young Smash Repairs.

The final figure to be sent to MND is $3,200.

A great effort from a small voluntary Club.

Our Golf Day went off well and a great day had by all.

Thank you to all for sponsorship and help in any way.

Memberships are now due - $60 per person.

The AGM will be held on February 16.

VERA MCMILLAN