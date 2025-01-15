Harden Red Devils will be holding a Golf Day to raise funds for Can Assist on February 8, 2025.

The Club will be hosting a three man ambrose shotgun start from 10am at the Harden Country Club.

There will be plenty of prizes to be won.

"One of your favourite days of the year has arrived," the Club said.

"The Harden Red Devils three man ambrose day.

"So gather your uncles, wives, cousins, sisters and misters and get down to the Harden Country Club to support the very deserving Harden Murrumburrah Can Assist.

"We can't wait to see you all there for what will be a great kick start to 2025."

Call Charlie on 0427 862 105 or message any of the social media pages to book in your team now.