On Saturday the Men played a 4BBB sponsored by Andrew Aiken, Craig Webber and Terry Shipp.

The winners with a score of 47 points were Peter Kirkwood and Peter Hamblin.

The runners up with a score of 44 points on a countback were Don Cruikshank and John Jones.

Steve Smith had the best individual score with 36 points on a countback from Greg Glasgow.

The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by David Killick and the 17th was won by Riley Torpy.

The Pro Pin was won by David Killick and he received a $72 voucher.

The Deluxe Blinds and Shutters NTP on the 13th was won by Casey Wall and the 16th was won by Aaron Moloney.

Both win a sleeves of golf balls.

The Deluxe Blinds and Shutters Eagle Nest on the first was not struck and jackpots to $160 next week.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Choice Secret Birdie hole was the 3rd and was won by Rhett Foreman.

The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was not won.

Balls went down to 41 points and there were 77 players.

Upcoming events - Saturday 25th January is the Australia Day Medal - Ladies and Mens single stableford sponsored by Langs Pool and Spas, Blooms the Chemist and Matt Brown.

Saturday the 1st February is the Cooltech Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Monthly Medals.

Saturday 8th February is a 4BBB Stableford sponsored by Greg Nolan, John Jones and Barry Martens.

The Wednesday Medley was won by Sam Davidson with 41 points and he won 14 balls.

Runner up was Adam Holmes (12 balls) with 38 points on a countback from Shaun Rolfe (9 balls) and Craig Webber (6 balls).

Andrew Sabidussi (4 balls) was fifth with 36 points on a countback from Phil Mitchell (2 balls).

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Josh Weston and he won a $53 voucher.

Balls went down to 31 points on a countback and there were 79 players.

The Friday 18 hole medley was won by Jamie Canellis (4 balls) with 35 points on a countback from Colin Hardwick (3 balls).

Grant Harding (2 balls) was third with 34 points on a countback.

There was no Pro Pin.

There were 14 players and balls went down to 33 points on a countback.

The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley was won by Gary Anderson with 41 points and he receives 8 balls.

Aaron Moloney (6 balls) was second with 39 points from Cameron Jones with 38 points (5 balls).

Daniel Harveyson (4 balls) was fourth with 37 points on a countback from Jesse Bruce (3 balls).

Balls went down to 32 points on a countback and there were 41 players.

Young Tyre Power and Young Services Club Business House Golf - starts again 27th January.

Over $1000 in prize money.

Entry is $250 per team of 8, payable at the Pro Shop.

Play 6 holes per week, pick your day to play.

Get your team nominations in now.

CRAIG WATSON