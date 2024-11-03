PHOTO
The ladies are now playing their Summer Comp Stableford on Saturday sponsored by Dorman’s Transport and playing in the Medley Comp on Wednesdays through to the end of February.
On Wednesday 6th, the ladies played in the Medley Stableford.
Ladies best scores on the day: Sandra Holmes 36 pts, Liz Harding 35 pts and Carolyn Shaw 34 pts
Last Saturday the winners were Cathy Aiken 35 pts and Karen Hamilton-Gibbs 35 pts on a c/b from Sandra Holmes 35 pts.
Last Sunday the ladies held their Presentation for the year and their AGM.
Winners of 2024 are:
WEEKEND | SCRATCH SCORE:
DIV 1 Liz Harding and Leanne Slater 87
DIV 2 Cathy Aiken 93
DIV 3 Estelle Roberts 106
WEDNESDAY | SCRATCH SCORE:
DIV 1 Liz Harding 85
DIV 2 Rachel Dorman 88
DIV 3 Estelle Roberts 101
WEEKEND | CONSISTENCY: Helen Hamblin
WEDNESDAY | CONSISTENCY: Estelle Roberts
WEEKEND | ECLECTIC:
DIV 1 Justine Makeham 59.3
DIV 2 Jackie Sheridan 66.2
DIV 3 Joy McCormick 84.7
WEDNESDAY | ECLECTIC:
DIV 1 Leanne Slater 61.3
DIV 2 Jackie Sheridan 64.2
DIV 3 Suzanne Manning 74.25
WEEKEND | BIRDIES:
DIV 1 Liz Harding and Leanne Slater 10
DIV 2 Jackie Sheridan 3
DIV 3 Joy McCormick 1
WEDNESDAY | BIRDIES:
DIV 1 Liz Harding 8
DIV 2 Estelle Roberts 4
WEEKDAY | GOBBLES:
DIV 1 Leanne Slater 4
DIV 2 Estelle Roberts 3
DIV 3 Joy McCormick/Pammie McCloy 1
WEDNESDAY | GOBBLES:
DIV 1 Liz Harding 1
DIV 2 Estelle Roberts 5
DIV 3 Suzanne Manning 5
GREATEST REDUCTION IN HANDICAP SPONSORED BY LADY GOLFERS: Rachel Dorman 9.5
MID-WEEK MATCH PLAY SPONSORED BY LADY GOLFERS: Winner - Marg Kinlyside | Runner-up - Liz Harding
WIRRAL CUP SPONSORED BY HELEN SPENCER: Winner - Sandra Holmes | Runner-up - Liz Harding
The VWGA Presentations were also held.
The 2024 Country Championship results were:
GROSS WINNERS:
DIV 1 Liz Harding DIV 1 Ros Anderson
DIV 2 Maxine McCormack DIV 2 Cathy Aiken
DIV 3 Marg Kinlyside DIV 3 Estelle Roberts
Weekend: Helen Spencer
NETT WINNERS:
DIV 1 Ros Anderson
DIV 2 Cathy Aiken
DIV 3 Estelle Roberts
Weekend Trish Miller
2024 STATE WINNER – SENIOR VETERAN Gail Hanigan
Congratulations, ladies.
Also, on Sunday the AGM was held and the Committee for 2025 was elected as follows:
President: Liz Harding
Captain: Leanne Slater
Secretary: Justine Makeham
Treasurer: Jackie Sheridan
Media: Pammie McCloy
Committee Members: Trish Miller, Camille Carberry.
Enjoy summer everyone!
- PAMMIE MCCLOY