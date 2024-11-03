The ladies are now playing their Summer Comp Stableford on Saturday sponsored by Dorman’s Transport and playing in the Medley Comp on Wednesdays through to the end of February.

On Wednesday 6th, the ladies played in the Medley Stableford.

Ladies best scores on the day: Sandra Holmes 36 pts, Liz Harding 35 pts and Carolyn Shaw 34 pts

Last Saturday the winners were Cathy Aiken 35 pts and Karen Hamilton-Gibbs 35 pts on a c/b from Sandra Holmes 35 pts.

Last Sunday the ladies held their Presentation for the year and their AGM.

Winners of 2024 are:

WEEKEND | SCRATCH SCORE:

DIV 1 Liz Harding and Leanne Slater 87

DIV 2 Cathy Aiken 93

DIV 3 Estelle Roberts 106

WEDNESDAY | SCRATCH SCORE:

DIV 1 Liz Harding 85

DIV 2 Rachel Dorman 88

DIV 3 Estelle Roberts 101

WEEKEND | CONSISTENCY: Helen Hamblin

WEDNESDAY | CONSISTENCY: Estelle Roberts

WEEKEND | ECLECTIC:

DIV 1 Justine Makeham 59.3

DIV 2 Jackie Sheridan 66.2

DIV 3 Joy McCormick 84.7

WEDNESDAY | ECLECTIC:

DIV 1 Leanne Slater 61.3

DIV 2 Jackie Sheridan 64.2

DIV 3 Suzanne Manning 74.25

WEEKEND | BIRDIES:

DIV 1 Liz Harding and Leanne Slater 10

DIV 2 Jackie Sheridan 3

DIV 3 Joy McCormick 1

WEDNESDAY | BIRDIES:

DIV 1 Liz Harding 8

DIV 2 Estelle Roberts 4

WEEKDAY | GOBBLES:

DIV 1 Leanne Slater 4

DIV 2 Estelle Roberts 3

DIV 3 Joy McCormick/Pammie McCloy 1

WEDNESDAY | GOBBLES:

DIV 1 Liz Harding 1

DIV 2 Estelle Roberts 5

DIV 3 Suzanne Manning 5

GREATEST REDUCTION IN HANDICAP SPONSORED BY LADY GOLFERS: Rachel Dorman 9.5

MID-WEEK MATCH PLAY SPONSORED BY LADY GOLFERS: Winner - Marg Kinlyside | Runner-up - Liz Harding

WIRRAL CUP SPONSORED BY HELEN SPENCER: Winner - Sandra Holmes | Runner-up - Liz Harding

The VWGA Presentations were also held.

The 2024 Country Championship results were:

GROSS WINNERS:

DIV 1 Liz Harding DIV 1 Ros Anderson

DIV 2 Maxine McCormack DIV 2 Cathy Aiken

DIV 3 Marg Kinlyside DIV 3 Estelle Roberts

Weekend: Helen Spencer

NETT WINNERS:

DIV 1 Ros Anderson

DIV 2 Cathy Aiken

DIV 3 Estelle Roberts

Weekend Trish Miller

2024 STATE WINNER – SENIOR VETERAN Gail Hanigan

Congratulations, ladies.

Also, on Sunday the AGM was held and the Committee for 2025 was elected as follows:

President: Liz Harding

Captain: Leanne Slater

Secretary: Justine Makeham

Treasurer: Jackie Sheridan

Media: Pammie McCloy

Committee Members: Trish Miller, Camille Carberry.

Enjoy summer everyone!

- PAMMIE MCCLOY