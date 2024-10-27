On Wednesday, 23rd, the ladies played a Single Stableford,

Winners on the day: Div 1: Leanne Slater 34 pts Div 2: Sandra Holmes 36 pts

NTP’s: A Grade 16th sponsored by Gail Hanigan – Liz Harding, B Grade 7th sponsored by Elegant Timbers, Shutters and Blinds – Noela Hardman, C Grade 13th sponsored by Uplands P/L – Cathy Marshall.

14 balls donated by Pat Hatton

Leanne Slater, Liz Harding and Cheryl Minehan won the Golf NSW Sand Green Championships at Grenfell earlier this month! Congratulations to you all, well done!

Last Saturday the Ladies played in the Par 3 Championships.

Most noteworthy, Trish Miller had a wonderful Hole-in-One on the 8th! Congratulations, Trish.

Winners on the day:

Scratch – Div 1: Winner - Chris Keevil 64, Runner-up – Helen Spencer 66, Div 2: Winner – Sandra Holmes 73, Runner-up – Marg Kinlyside 74,

Nett – Div 1: Winner – Liz Harding 57 nett, Runner-up – Trish Miller 58 nett, Div 2: Winner – Jackie Sheridan 53 nett, Runner-up on a C/b – Betty Stanton 53 nett

NTP’s : 7th – Marg Kinlyside, 13th – Pauline Collier.

Tomorrow is a 4BBB Par event and Wednesday will be a Stableford.

On Saturday 9th, the Ladies will begin playing Saturday Summer Comp., with the daily vouchers (2 best scores) sponsored by Dorman’s Transport every week. For the duration of the Summer Comp., Hilltops Vegetation Services are sponsoring the 12 week consistent Top 4 players. Thank you very much for the generosity of our donors.

Sunday 10th is Presentation Day.