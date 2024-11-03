On Saturday the Men played a 4BBB Stroke event sponsored by Rhett Foreman and Tim Norman.

The 4BBB was won by Nick Bush and Casey Wall with 57 nett.

The best individual score was Casey Wall with 63 nett and Ian Tierney was second with 67 nett.

Winners of the longest drive on the 18th were A Grade Rhett Forman, B Grade Peter Hamblin and C Grade Peter Kirkwood.

Bill Oliver had the least number of putts with 23 and Dave Killick had the most putts.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 2nd and was won by Peter Campbell.

The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Casey Wall with 65 cm and the 17th was won by Bailey Coombes with 242 cm.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was also won by Casey Wall.

The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was not won and jackpots next week.

The Vinnies Pizza vouchers were won by Steve Dewar, Gavin Marshall and Simon Makeham.

Balls went down to 73 nett on a countback and there were 62 players.

Held in conjunction with the Saturday event was the 5th and final qualifying round of Handiskins.

The round winner was Casey Wall with 43 points and he also won the Yamaha NTP on the 7th.

The final of the Handiskins will be played on Sunday the 1st December and the four finalists are Rhett Foreman (120 points), Levi French (112 points), Andrew Aiken (112) points and Richard Apps (109 points). Beaten on a countback with 109 points were Jim Brewster and Jim Glasheen.

In the semi finals of the mixed match play Karen Hamilton Gibbs and Peter Doherty defeated Cathy and Andrew Aiken on the 19th hole.

Upcoming events Saturday 16th Kim Watson Challenge - Two Person Ambrose mens, ladies, mixed and non handicap.

Sunday 17th November Kyle McGovern Electrical and Solar medley stableford.

Saturday 23rd November - the Skinny Jones Classic.

Sunday 24th November Kyle McGovern Electrical and Solar medley stableford.

Saturday 30th November - American Foursomes sponsored by Matt Brown.

The Wednesday Medley was won by Alex Daley with 46 points and they won 12 balls.

Runner up was Don Cruickshank (9 balls) with 42 points, third was Jarrod Wood (7 balls) with 40 points, Sandra Holmes (5 balls) with 36 points on a countback from Gary Anderson (3 balls) and Jim Beath (2 balls) with 35 points on a countback.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Gary Anderson – 131cm.

Balls went down to 30 points on a countback and there were 69 players.

On Friday it was the Flemings charity day which was won by Woe Hobson, Andrew McIllhatton, Michael Crawford and Michael’s mate with nett 49.

Runners up were Phillip Oliver, Beau Elsley, Simon Oakes and Sam Woods with 51.5 nett and in third position was Jonty Langfield, Jordan Osmond, Chris Williams and Riley Torpy 52.125 nett.

There were 108 starters.

The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley was won by Tim Norman with 40 points and he won the $30 voucher and 6 balls.

Dom Scott was second with 37 points (4 balls) on a countback from Matt McKnight (3 balls) and Greg Glasgow (2 balls).

Balls went to 32 points and there were 25 players.

The Watson Toyota secret birdie hole was the 18th and was not won.

The jackpot will be $120 next week.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Greg Glasgow and he won a $23.00 voucher.

The Social Club played the first round of the Young Lock and Safe Services Social Club Championships.

Today's winner was Anthony Webb with 46 nett from Josh Moles with 52 nett on a countback from Rosco.

The day was sponsored by Jimmy Delahunty and Lloyd Foley. There were 31 players.

- CRAIG WATSON