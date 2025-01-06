Tuesday's event was won by Nigel Willett with second going to David Jasprizza.

Thursday a stroke event was played.

David Jasprizza was the winner with 55 nett, next best Nigel Willett with 59 nett.

Terry Casey had two birdie gobbles.

Sunday was monthly medal day.

A Grade was won Thadem Davies 58 nett.

A Grade runner up was Lindsay Sheather on a countback from Jake Searle with 61 nett.

B Grade was won by Richard Dennis on 54 nett.

B Grade runner up was David Jasprizza with 63 nett.

Sponsor of the week was Eye Q Optometrists.

Sunday will be a two person ambrose.

Memberships are now due and payable by January 31, 2025.

The AGM will be held on Sunday February 16 after golf at approximately 12.30pm.

Nomination sheet is on the board for all positions.

Tipperary has a big year coming up beginning with our 30 year anniversary in April. More info to come later.

- VERA MCMILLAN